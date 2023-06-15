Velma Season 2 Gets Release Announcement Despite Poor Reviews of First Season

Mindy Kaling's animated Velma series on Max received a surprising Season 2 update.

Velma is developed by Charles Grandy alongside star and executive producer Mindy Kaling. The series explores the titular character’s adventures during high school and is set before the official formation of Mystery Inc.

Despite a strong performance in terms of viewership, Velma received backlash from fans and critics. In the latest issue of Emmys magazine, Grandy opened up about the harsh reviews, assuring everyone that they are “not erasing the originals.”

Velma Season 2 Announced by Max

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Velma was renewed for a second season as part of the studio's adult animation slate.

The series' Season 2 announcement came despite divisive critic reviews and an overwhelmingly negative response from fans.

While Velma has mixed reviews, the adult animated comedy, via CBR, was Max's (formerly HBO Max) most-watched animated series debut ever after its first two episodes premiered on the streamer in January 2023.

In February 2023, Deadline noted that Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, and his team were already working on a second season of the Scooby-Doo spinoff.

