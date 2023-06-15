The Idol Season 2 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

While The Idol Season 1 is still slated to release episodes on Max and HBO, a disappointing update about its sophomore season has emerged online.

The Idol features Lily Rose-Depp as a popstar named Jocelyn who has a complicated and intimate relationship with Tedros, a character played by The Weeknd.

The show has received negative reviews from critics, with it currently earning a 26% Tomatometer approval rating from critics and a 58% Tomatometer audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fact that The Idol received harsh reviews from fans and critics led many to wonder if a Season 2 is in the cards.

Will HBO Renew The Idol for Season 2?

As per a report from Page Six, the outlet's source explained that The Idol was "never meant to be a long-running show," and it was only intended to be a "limited series."

The source then noted that working with Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye was "not an ideal experience... and not one [he is] eager to repeat." Another source described the artist/actor as "egomaniacal."

In The Idol, Tesfaye portrays Tedros, a self-help guru and the leader of a mysterious cult.

Page Six's source also mentioned that HBO was "not shocked" by fan and critics' reaction toward the Sam Levinson-produced series:

“It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show.”

Levinson is the show's co-creator and director of HBO's Euphoria, which also received the same amount of surprising reactions from fans and the press during its steamy first season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!