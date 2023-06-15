Harley Quinn Season 4 Gets Release Window (Official)

Harley Quinn Season 4 was just given a new official release window.

The Kaley Cuoco R-rated comedy has earned rave pretty well since its debut on HBO Max back in 2019.

Since then, the super-powered animated series has earned quite a reputation for its biting satire on not just the comic book genre, but the entertainment industry as a whole.

A fourth season of the show was greenlit back in August 2022, with the series' creators offering teases towards some of the zany ideas they have for the upcoming new batch of episodes.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Coming Soon

According to Warner Bros. (WB), Harley Quinn Season 4 is arriving much sooner than expected on the newly-launched Max streaming service.

In a new press release from WB previewing the studios' upcoming adult animation slate, it was noted that Harley Quinn would return "return for its fourth season this summer."

The R-rated animated series was last seen with its Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, which was released earlier this year.

