Harley Quinn Season 5 Gets Teased by New Photo from Director

The animated Harley Quinn show on Max was teased for a potential Season 5 in a new post on social media by its director.

Fully leaning into the TV-MA rating over the last few years, Harley Quinn became one of Max's most popular shows thanks to Kaley Cuoco's take on Dr. Harleen Quinzel, in which she became the leading character.

And with the team behind this series already looking ahead well into the future at every turn, the big question now is exactly how long Harley and her ragtag team of misfits can continue on in this hilarious and dramatic adventure.

Harley Quinn director Christina Manrique shared an image on her Twitter page of the animated Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy along with the following caption:

"back at WB as of last week, directing on the 'Harley Quinn' series!"

Harley Quinn

With Season 4 coming to Max later this summer, this could mean a couple of different things for Harley Quinn.

Either the show is getting a new special akin to Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, which debuted in February 2023, or it could be confirmation that Season 5 is already in development.

This also comes a few months after new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, via ComicBook.com, confirmed that Harley Quinn would move forward amidst the changes at Warner Bros Discovery.

Harley Quinn's Bright Future at DC

With DC confirming that Harley Quinn will live on at least for one more season, it wouldn't be shocking to see Season 5 become a reality sooner rather than later.

It's even set to get its own spin-off coming at some point to Max called Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, with the Harley Quinn universe continuing to bring incredible reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Now, with this post, all fans can do is wait to find out if and when this franchise will move forward into a new set of episodes, especially after Season 4 likely brings plenty of wild plot points to discuss.

Harley Quinn Season 4 will debut on Max on Thursday, July 27.