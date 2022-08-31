Harley Quinn Season 4 Release Date Receives Exciting Update

HBO Max’s Harley Quinn has quickly become a fan-favorite series. The adult animated comedy has shown the DC Universe in an entirely different light, providing for a unique and totally engrossing experience.

But many have been wondering what might become of the series with the new management at Warner Bros. After the sudden cancelation of Batgirl, and the removal of more than a few already aired projects on HBO Max, fans were understandably concerned.

After all, the service even got rid of The Caped Crusader, which was basically the spiritual successor to The Animated Series—it felt like nobody was safe.

The showrunners had previously voiced how they believed their renewal chances were good, even despite all of that. Thankfully, it seems their intuition was correct, as the series will live to see another day.

Harley Quinn Gets Ready for Another Round

It's been announced by Harley Quinn's official social media accounts that the show has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max.

Variety reported that Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker would step down as showrunners, with Sarah Peters both taking over those duties and being promoted to executive producer. Peters has written for the show since Season 1 and served as a producer.

In a statement, Halpern and Schumaker shared their excitement that HBO Max wanted to continue their story:

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue... and we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

The show's now-former showrunner took to Twitter to react to the news as well, with Schumacker saying that Season 4 is "coming sooner than you think." This could be an indication that there won't be as long of a wait between the third and fourth season, in comparison to the gap between Season 2 and 3.

What’s Ahead for Quinn?

The current showrunners have already stated how they hope to touch upon Red Hood and Power Girl if the series gets to continue. Hopefully, those desires are still in consideration, despite a change in leadership—both could provide for some solid storylines.

But, with the tease that the season may arrive sooner than one might think, when should fans expect it? The average wait time between seasons is roughly a year—so it could potentially be sooner than that.

Maybe they’ve secretly been hard at work on the fourth season already, which could explain why the wait will be much shorter.

With the entire DC Universe at their fingertips, the amount of compelling stories and hilarious situations available to them is limitless.

Harley Quinn is now streaming on HBO Max.