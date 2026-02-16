'Wonder Man' Secretly Features 1 Loki Character (Photos)

Wonder Man Episode 1 included a surprising Easter egg to a minor character from Loki Season 2. Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series in 2026 featured several references to the wider MCU, including a callback to WandaVision's black-and-white episodes and the introduction of the X-Men's first potential villain in Phase 7. There were also deeper ties to the larger MCU canon, such as the inclusion of the shady company Roxxon from Iron Man and Loki, which was identified as the company responsible for Doorman's powers.

Wonder Man Episode 1 highlighted the eventful first meeting between Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery in a movie theater, leading to a conversation between two people at different points in their careers. In the background, a poster advertising The Zaniac! starring Brad Wolfe can be seen, serving as a direct callback to Loki Season 2.

Aside from being a fictional in-universe slasher and horror film, Zaniac! was an important part of Loki Season 2.

It was the stage name of a character played by Brad Wolfe, a 1970s movie star who was actually a disguised Variant of a Time Variance Authority (TVA) Hunter known as X-5.

In Loki Season 2, Brad Wolfe (played by MCU newcomer Rafael Casal) defected from the TVA and fled back to 1977 London to steal his own Variant's life and transition into becoming a famous actor.

As Brad Wolfe, he embraced his stardom and elevated it by starring in The Zaniac!, where he played the titular monstrous killer. His rise to the top was cut short, though, after Loki and Mobius tracked him down to find out Sylvie's whereabouts.

The Zaniac! poster is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Wonder Man's references to the larger MCU.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man follows the story of aspiring actor Simon Williams as he grapples with the secret of having powers in the ever-changing landscape of the MCU's fictional Hollywood. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, and Zlatko Burić. Wonder Man premiered on Disney+ on January 27.

Why the Loki Easter Egg in Wonder Man Is More Important Than You Think

The Zaniac Easter egg in Wonder Man makes a lot of sense; it fits the show's Hollywood satire vibe and continues the continuity between the Disney+ shows. Moreover, it reinforces the message that the MCU's Hollywood is a consistent part of the same timeline.

Seeing the Zaniac poster also implied that it is still an ongoing franchise in the MCU despite Brad Wolfe's absence after being plucked out from the Sacred Timeline by Loki and Mobius. It also reiterates the message that the minor events of Loki Season 2 still matter, cementing the MCU's interconnectivity.

Given that the two Zaniac posters for Wonder Man and Loki are different, it seems the in-universe version of the movie is also in the cards for a remake. This is quite fitting, given its similar trajectory to the in-universe Wonder Man reboot in which Simon Williams was starring.