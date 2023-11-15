Loki Season 2 producer Kevin Wright shed new light on why the new season didn't end with a classic MCU post-credits scene.

While the MCU is well-known for its post-credits scenes teasing what's coming in the future, more recent projects have not continued that trend with shows like Secret Invasion closing off the full story before the credits roll.

Loki Season 2 continued that pattern by only including two post-credits moments across its six episodes - one scene in Episode 1 with Sylvie visiting a McDonalds in 1982 Oklahoma and an audio-only moment in Episode 5 bringing Brad Wolfe's voice from the Zaniac arcade game.

Loki Producer on Season 2 Post-Credits Omission

Loki Season 2 producer Kevin Wright explained Marvel Studios' decision to finish the new season without a post-credits scene.

Speaking with TVLine, Wright revealed there were no post-credits scenes even written for Loki's Season 2 finale as it "would have just taken away" from the story.

He took the point of view shared by many fans who "want these things to feel like contained stories," noting the interconnectivity sometimes hinders the creators' ability to tell the story the right way:

"We didn’t write any [post-credits scenes], and we certainly didn’t shoot any. A lot of people want these things to feel like contained stories. I know some people like the bigger interconnectedness. I think that’s also sometimes becoming a hindrance to some of our stories. For us, it was story closed, that was it."

The only two MCU movies in history to go without a post-credits scene are The Incredible Hulk and Avengers: Endgame.

On the Disney+ side, Secret Invasion decided to forgo using a post-credits scene, as did the 2022 Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night.

When Will Loki Return After Season 2?

Not utilizing a post-credits scene for Loki Season 2 seemed to be the right decision for Marvel Studios with Loki's journey ending on a major milestone moment as he took on his God of Stories persona from Marvel Comics.

But now, with Loki holding together countless timelines, keeping the entire MCU story tied in a neat little bow, the question turns to where or when he could pop up in future projects moving forward.

The first logical option for a comeback would be 2024's Deadpool 3, which is rumored to bring the Multiverse in as a key plot device while Loki now has access to every universe and timeline across Marvel's entire history.

But the big project to look out for is 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars as Marvel looks to bring forward the biggest crossover event in comic-book movie history - it would only seem logical that the Multiverse's keeper of stories is involved in some form.

Loki Season 2 is streaming in full on Disney+.