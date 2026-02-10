An episode of Wonder Man set a new benchmark for Marvel Television, with a never-before-seen runtime for an MCU series on Disney+. Now that all eight episodes are streaming on the platform, the confirmed runtimes revealed that the show's episode lengths were generally brief, with one entry standing out as significantly shorter than any previous Marvel TV episode.

With the series' official binge drop on Disney+, a new MCU runtime record was set: Wonder Man Episode 5, "Found Footage," clocked in at just 25 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the shortest episode ever released for a live-action Marvel Studios series. It narrowly beat out She-Hulk Episode 2, "Superhuman Law," which previously held the record at 30 minutes and 26 seconds.

Marvel fans can now dive into the first MCU project of 2026 with Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside Ben Kingsley, who returned for a third appearance as fan-favorite actor Trevor Slattery.

Notably, Wonder Man was already expected to have the shortest average episode runtime of any Marvel show, and that projection was fully confirmed following its streaming debut.

In comparison to some other recent MCU series, only Agatha All Along comes close with its shortest episode at 31 minutes and 36 seconds:

Secret Invasion Episode 6 - 37:30

Episode 6 - 37:30 Loki Season 2, Episode 5 - 46:22

Season 2, Episode 5 - 46:22 Echo Episode 5 - 36:32

Episode 5 - 36:32 Agatha All Along Episode 5 - 31:36

Episode 5 - 31:36 Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 - 41:29

Episode 5 - 41:29 Ironheart Episode 6 - 41:30

Releasing every episode at once, which has only happened with fellow Marvel Spotlight series Echo, likely helps these tight chapters, making it easy for dedicated fans to finish Season 1 in one sitting.

From a story perspective, Episode 5 is also a bit of a side quest from the main plot, literally acting as a distraction from the main goal of being cast in the in-universe film Wonder Man. It also follows the bold black-and-white back story of DeMarr "Doorman" Davis, so "Found Footage" serves as a quick pivot back to the main storyline.

Does Wonder Man Suffer From Short Episodes?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wonder Man.

Wonder Man is a breezy viewing experience for Marvel fans, offering a genuinely different take on what it means to be a superhero in the MCU. Much of the series revolves around how powers can be more of a liability than an asset, especially in an era shaped by the Doorman policy, which bans superpowered individuals from acting in Hollywood.

Because of that, the show's shorter runtimes often feel intentional, leaning more into character-driven storytelling than spectacle. If Wonder Man had been released weekly, however, the especially short episodes (Episode 5 in particular) would likely have been scrutinized more closely and even labeled underwhelming by some fans.

"Found Footage" plays out like a side quest, mixing comedy with surprisingly serious themes tied to Trevor's drug-addicted past and the threat of being killed.

While the episode packs in chase sequences, Simon's reluctant use of his powers, and chamoy candies, its 25-minute runtime feels appropriate. The whirlwind also ends with Simon getting a call from his agent, Janelle (X Mayo), telling him they're getting a callback for the Wonder Man film.

The disposition of guns firing with potentially life-changing news is a heart-pumping way to end Marvel's shortest episode ever.