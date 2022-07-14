Marvel Celebrates Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine With New Ultra-Detailed Figure (Photos)

Five years have now passed since Hugh Jackman departed the Wolverine mantle with Logan - a critically-acclaimed hit and the perfect swansong for his mutant hero. Even now, his legacy remains as strong as ever, as many fans continue to argue there's no point bringing Wolverine into the MCU without Jackman.

However, the Australian star is staying firm on his commitment to leaving the role behind at 53 years old, having already spent 17 years playing Wolverine under Fox. The MCU currently looks to be searching for its own James Howlett, with Taron Egerton reportedly meeting with Marvel Studios while Daniel Radcliffe seeing recommendations from top Hollywood talent.

The X-Men franchise, which holds the only live-action portrayal of Wolverine, certainly had its ups and downs; from the lows of X-Men Origins: Wolverine to the highs of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Even with that broad range of quality, Jackman's portrayal was consistently legendary the whole way, which left many disappointed when he wasn't in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, Marvel has celebrated Jackman's Wolverine with the first look at a new replica of his Mutant hero.

Hot Toys Reveals Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Replica

Hot Toys officially announced a new ultra-detailed replica of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from X-Men: Days of Future Past in a 1/6 scale. The figure is based on the mutant's time travel trip to 1973 where he had his classic bone claws, as opposed to the famous adamantium.

Hot Toys

The Jackman replica will come with multiple costume variations that include a genuine leather jacket.

Hot Toys

Another variation puts Wolverine in a patterned blue shirt, almost looking ready for a holiday.

Hot Toys

Alternatively, Wolverine also comes with a black shirt and the white undershirt Jackman's mutant is famous for.

Hot Toys

A special edition will also be released in select markets that comes with an alternate forearm variation with Wolverine's bone claws caught in a detached Sentinel machine gun.

Hot Toys

The collectible can be seen in all its glory in the graphic below, demonstrating the many pieces and possible variations included in the package. The rundown shows off his leather jacket, shirt variations, six unique hands, forearms with bone-clawed hands, and a diorama stand with artificial grass.

Hot Toys

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Legacy Stays Strong

With the popularity of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine still just as powerful as ever, many collectors will undoubtedly be thrilled to add a new iteration of the mutant hero to their Hot Toys collection. The release marks the second Hot Toys replica inspired by X-Men: Days of Future Past's Wolverine, with the first depicting his main heroic suit from the movie.

Hot Toys

Other previous Hot Toys Wolverine figures have adapted his appearances in X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Wolverine. The popular manufacturer has yet to produce replicas based on X-Men, X-Men 2, or Logan - out of which, the last may be the most likely to one day hit the market.

Despite everything from Jackman continuing to suggest the opposite, rumors are still swirling that he will return as Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. As of now, there is no definitive evidence to support those claims, but fans can only hope to see the two reunite for the first time since the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

For now, all signs are pointing to an all-new Wolverine entering the MCU - which may come sooner rather than later after the recent Mutant teases in Ms. Marvel. Who knows whether that actor will be Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, or someone else altogether, but if one thing is for certain, it won't be Hugh Jackman.