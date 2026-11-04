Wild Cards Season 4 Gets New Release Window From CBC Following Series' Amazon Prime Video Surge And Months After Giacomo Gianniotti Shared That Its Production Was 'Already Done'

Fans awaiting the return of Wild Cards Season 4 should be delighted by what star Giacomo Gianniotti had to say about the upcoming season's release. The lighthearted Canadian police procedural, co-produced by CBC and The CW, follows the unlikely dynamic between Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a con artist who became a police consultant, and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a by-the-book detective. Wild Card Season 3, which premiered on CBC on January 7, 2026, and on The CW later that month, raised the stakes of the partnership between Max and Ellis after the former was kidnapped by crime boss Gedeon Varga in the finale. Wild Cards Season 3 had 10 episodes, with the finale airing on CBC on April 8, 2026, and on The CW on April 13. In May 2025, Deadline reported that Wild Cards was renewed by The CW for Season 3 and by CBC for Seasons 3 and 4 (The CW had a different timeline for its pickups).

In March 2026, Giacomo Gianniotti confirmed (via Instagram) that Seasons 3 and 4 of Wild Cards were filmed back-to-back in Vancouver, from late November 2025 through March 18, 2026. The actor even directed an episode during the production and operated a Steadicam on set.

"Where to begin. 7 months. 2 Seasons. 20 Episodes. 1000’s of hours working tirelessly always chasing excellence, and bearing witness to the brilliant cast and crew chasing that very same excellence every day. Thank you to my 'Wild Cards' Family. Too many to thank, and you know who you are. Our amazing cast. Our hardworking and dedicated crew. Our writers, producers, Ad’s and DP’s. Every department top to bottom absolutely crushed it!"

Fast forward to May 2026, Gianniotti reaffirmed in an interview with KTLA Entertainment that filming for Wild Cards Season 4 is "already done" for half a year before addressing the long wait for its return to the Network TV lineup:

Q: “You’re all gonna make us wait just a little bit for Season 4…” Gianniotti: “Yes, yes. We’ve actually shot Season 4, which is really exciting and actually, [---] was there while we were doing Season 4, so…” Q2: “It’s done already?” Gianniotti: “It’s already done.” Q1: “Yeah, but of course, we gotta wait. You know how they do. They make us wait.” Gianniotti: [shrugs]

The fact that Wild Cards Season 4 is already done is exciting because it eliminates the risk of disrupting the show's release order on the small screen. Network TV series frequently experience mid-season breaks, production pauses, or delays while episodes are still being filmed and edited. Those interruptions are a typical part of the format for ongoing scripted programming.

Shooting Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back and wrapping the entire fourth season months ago clearly positions Wild Card with a clean, uninterrupted run once it premieres.

When Will 'Wild Cards' Season 4 Return to Network TV?

The CW

Every previous season of Wild Cards has followed a consistent early-year pattern. Season 1 debuted on CBC on January 10, 2024, and on The CW on January 17, 2024. The show's sophomore run premiered on CBC on January 8, 2025, and on The CW on February 5, 2025. The most recent third season arrived on CBC on January 7, 2026, and on The CW on January 26, 2026. It would make total sense for Season 4 to premiere in January 2027.

Interestingly, the official Wild Cards program page on CBC's Media Center already lists Season 4 as premiering in Winter 2027, aligning with the established January window.

"Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on CBC Gem. Season 4 premieres Winter 2027."

Early 2027 is shaping up as a busy stretch for other CBC and CW scripted series with Canadian roots. In July 2026, The CW renewed the hit series Sullivan's Crossing for Season 5 (via Deadline) with a 10-episode order, set to premiere on the network in 2027, maintaining the show's yearly release schedule. The series has followed a consistent annual rhythm with spring-leaning windows in Canada and adjusted spring or fall slots in the United States.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 made its debut on CTV on March 22, 2026, and premiered on The CW on April 20, 2026. It's likely that a similar pattern will be integrated with Season 5. Production for Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 began in Summer 2026 in Nova Scotia (via Instagram), and it appears that they are still filming.

In July 2026, CBC confirmed that production of Allegiance Season 4 had begun, and it finished principal photography in October 2026. With the season's filming progress in the can, the network also confirmed that the upcoming season will be part of its Winter 2027 lineup, meaning that it will premiere alongside Wild Cards Season 4 during that same window.

Meanwhile, Saint-Pierre Season 3 began filming in July 2026 in St. John's, Newfoundland, and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. CBC also confirmed a Winter 2027 premiere, meaning that it will join Wild Cards Season 4 and Allegiance Season 4 in the network's lineup during that release window.

Wild Cards' Rise on Prime Video Is Good News for Season 4's Viewership

Earlier seasons of Wild Cards have found success on Prime Video, boosting the show into the platform's Top 10 TV rankings (via Flix Patrol). Season 1 climbed as high as No. 3 on the Prime Video charts in January 2025 shortly after becoming available (via Tom's Guide).

In February 2026, Collider noted that Wild Cards has returned to the Top 10 on other occasions, including a high of No. 9 during Season 3's run. These strong streaming runs have been anchored by overwhelmingly positive critical reception, as evidenced by its perfect 100% Tomatometer score across its season on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sustained visibility on a major streaming platform like Amazon Prime Video is encouraging for Season 4, as its exposure can help introduce the show to new viewers who may not have caught its original run on CBC or The CW. If anything, a healthy catalog performance can translate into stronger viewership when Season 4 arrives in 2027. The show's Prime Video surge reinforces its strong momentum and consistent audience growth.