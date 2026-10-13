Off Campus Season 2 Narrows Its Release Window On Amazon Prime Video With Major Announcement From Star Mika Abdalla

Off Campus Season 2 finally received the news fans have been waiting for, providing major details that narrow its release window ahead of its return on Prime Video. Off Campus had a successful first season despite its binge-release strategy, which was released on the streamer on May 13. The college hockey romance series became one of Prime Video's biggest launches, reaching 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days and ranking as the service's third-most-watched debut season behind Rings of Power and Fallout. Prime Video saw the success coming a mile away after they renewed Off Campus for a Season 2 on February 12, 2026, months before Season 1's streaming premiere.

Off Campus Season 2 received a major announcement ahead of its return on Prime Video. MTV UK shared in a social media post that filming for the show's sophomore run has officially wrapped, effectively narrowing its release window.

Season 2 began shooting in Vancouver in early June 2026, with production originally targeting a mid-September finish (via Vogue), aligning with the latest update shared by MTV UK. It's also worth noting that this Google x Vogue collaboration promo featuring Season 2 lead star Mika Abdalla confirmed that she has wrapped filming for the sophomore run, further indicating that production is complete.

Off Campus Season 2 will officially focus on Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes' story, adapting the events of The Score. While Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) are still expected to appear, they will serve as supporting players to Dean and Allie. This is part of the storytelling strategy from Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus books, where each book focuses on a different couple while the others still contribute to the story as B-plots.

Joining the core ensemble in Season 2 is India Fowler as Grace Ivers, the lead of The Mistake, another book in Kennedy's Off Campus series of novels. It has been widely speculated that The Mistake is the next book that a potential Season 3 will adapt, and Grace's inclusion could serve as a launchpad for her story.

When Off Campus Season 2 Will Premiere on Prime Video

Prime Video

The timing of Off Campus Season 2's production wrap matches what has already been revealed. Production List had Season 2 scheduled in Vancouver from June through mid-September, with the listing possibly indicating a May 2027 premiere window (similar to Season 1). With the show staying roughly on schedule, that release window is getting likely, but the question remains whether Prime Video will adapt a binge release like in the debut season or if a weekly release strategy is in the cards.

Off Campus Season 1 filmed from June to October 2025, and then premiered on May 13, 2026. Filming for Season 2 started in June 2026 and wrapped a month earlier in September, giving more ample time for post-production and possible reshoots. This makes a May 2027 release window more likely for Season 2's premiere, seamlessly slotting into the early Summer release window that Off Campus is best suited for.

Prime Video's closest yearly-cycle comparison is Reacher, given that it has a similar yearly release cycle. Reacher Season 1 was filmed from April to July 2021 and then premiered on February 4, 2022. Season 2 entered production in September 2022 and wrapped in March 2023, finally releasing on December 15, 2023. Season 3 was filmed from July to November 2023 before its release on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. The most recent one, Reacher Season 4, filmed from June to November 2025, and was released on August 12, 2026, on a weekly release strategy.

The windows from filming wrap to release have been around 8 to 10 months, with just over a year being the outlier for Season 3. It's also worth noting that Reacher is a heavy stunt-and-effects machine, while Off Campus relies on drama and heavy dialogue for its storytelling, which reflects the difference in production and post-production timelines between the two shows.

The fact that Off Campus doesn't have the same challenges as Reacher explains why a tighter six-to-seven-month path from a late-September 2026 wrap to a May 2027 drop is the more realistic forecast for the series. A May 2027 is ideal for Off Campus because it can easily mirror Season 1's rollout and gives the show another chance to recapture the same early Summer success on Prime Video.