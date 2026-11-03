Seeking Persephone Season 2 Gets Official Announcement From Book Author Sarah M. Eden Amid Angel Series' Surge On Amazon Prime Video: 'We Still Have A Lot Of Pieces Of The Puzzle To Get Into Place'

Seeking Persephone Season 2 received a much-awaited update amid the hype the show has been receiving due to the widespread success of its debut run. The four-episode Regency romance miniseries is adapted from the first novel in Sarah M. Eden's Lancaster Family series. Directed by John Lyde, the series follows Persephone Lancaster (Ryann Bailey), a young woman who accepts a marriage proposal from the ill-tempered Duke Adam Boyce of Kielder (Jake Stormoen) to save her financially struggling family from ruin.

The arranged relationship between the pair unexpectedly turns into a genuine slow-burn romance, allowing Persephone to soften "the most feared man in England." After production wrapped in late February 2025, Seeking Persephone Season 1 premiered digitally on March 1, 2026. According to a post from Sarah M. Eden in March 2026 (via Facebook), she announced that the series reached the top of the best-selling TV series chart on Prime Video in the U.S. within days of its March 1 premiere. The series then surged in popularity on Amazon Prime Video in the United States after being added in October, climbing up to #7 on the streamer's most-watched series list by October 19. The series is also available on Angel Studios and Peacock.

Seeking Persephone's success and widespread positive reception from fans and critics has led to an exciting update. In August 2026, book author Sarah M. Eden and Jake Stormoen announced on Instagram that the Lancaster story is continuing with Seasons 2 and 3. The two-season renewal is exciting because Eden confirmed in the announcement video that she is also writing the adaptations herself, ensuring that the on-screen world of the Lancasters will be closer to the novels.

Sarah M. Eden: "After bringing 'Seeking Persephone' to screens all over the world, we’re thrilled to announce that the Lancaster story is continuing. We are moving forward with Seasons 2 and 3." Jake Stormoen: "You haven’t seen the last of the Lancasters or the Duke of Kielder just yet. So, there’s a lot more romance, family drama, and probably a little grumpiness from the Duke still to come."

In a separate Instagram reel, Eden acknowledged that there are "a lot of moving parts" in developing a second season, citing the challenges of an independent production to move forward with huge renewal news like this one. Still, she promised to share as much of the production process with fans as the team did for Season 1.

Seeking Persephone Season 2 will officially adapt Courting Miss Lancaster, and Season 3 will focus on Romancing Daphne. Even before the renewal news, cast members had discussed a long-term plan to adapt the entire book series for the screen.

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In a July 2026 interview with Heart in Motion Media, lead star Ryann Bailey already addressed fan demand for more Adam and Persephone alongside Harry and Athena's storyline. Bailey confirmed that the subtle look between Harry and Athena in Season 1 was a "very intentional" setup for future stories while confirming that it was always the plan "to try and make the whole series happen:"

Q: "Everybody is demanding that number two. This person said, 'We need another season for more of Adam and Persephone, but also with a storyline of Harry and Athena. Did you see the way he looked at her when she was seating herself and the younger sisters?' I didn't even pick up on that one. I missed that one. Was that intentional? The little look? Bailey: "Very. Yeah, there's even another scene at the dinner table where... I think it's right before Harry leaves for [Hoyk?], where he is asking Persephone about her family and she brings up Athena and how Athena loves where they grew up. And as soon as I say her name, you could see Harry go, 'Her?' You know? And it was all very intentional, because the plan was always to try and make the whole series happen, the whole book series, and it's just a matter of time, investments, production companies, there's a lot of things happening behind the scenes constantly. So, we see all those comments and we're like, 'Boy, oh boy.' We're working on it actively."

In a much earlier March 2026 interview with the same outlet, Jake Stormoen also previewed giving more emphasis to Harry and Athena's story in Season 2, admitting that "[it] becomes their story:"

Jake Stormoen: "... If we get to do a second season based on book two, that becomes Harry and Athena's book. And Athena is Persephone's sister. So, that becomes their story." Q: "New information for me. I didn't know that." Jake Stormoen: "There you go. Something to look forward to."

Season 2's plot is expected to mainly revolve around Harry Windover, who is hopelessly in love with Athena Lancaster (Persephone's sister). When the Duke asks him to help find her a suitable match, Harry's scheme relies on introducing only boring, rude, or ridiculous suitors while Athena only sees him as a friend. Catherine Hannay is expected to return as Athena in a leading role alongside Toby-Alexander Smith as Harry. Bailey and Stormoen are expected to return as recurring stars in the second season (echoing Netflix's Bridgerton strategy).

When Will Seeking Persephone Season 2 Release?

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Seeking Persephone Season 1's journey from page to screen was heavily constrained by financial challenges. Pre-production began in late 2023 following a successful Kickstarter campaign, with principal photography starting on January 16, 2024, for a short Utah-based shoot on custom-built interior sets. A full year-long gap followed while the team raised the remaining funds needed to continue.

Production then resumed in Northern England near Valentine's Day in February 2025 and officially wrapped around February 28. In total, principal photography lasted only about 20 days, split across the two locations. Jake Stormoen said that the gap was due to financing, noting in an interview with Book Thoughts With Steph in June 2026 that "it ended up being much more challenging than [they] anticipated," yet they didn't quit:

"Yeah, we intended—we filmed the Utah stuff in like January, February and we wanted by the fall to go to England. So we wanted to raise money for five, six months and it ended up being much more challenging than we anticipated and we didn’t quit. And it ended up being a full year later. It was February. Our first day of filming was Valentine’s Day a year later."

With Seeking Persephone's commercial success on major platforms, the show's financial hurdles should be less severe. As of this writing, production on Season 2 has yet to begin, as author Sarah M. Eden emphasized that many pieces still need to fall into place.

If pre-production starts in the next few months and filming follows without another year-long financial gap, the earliest realistic window is late 2027 or early 2028, allowing time for a similar short principal photography schedule, post-production, and behind-the-scenes negotiations.