Bridgerton Season 4 Confirmed to Include 5 Characters from 'Queen Charlotte' Show

A handful of characters from the Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte, will officially appear in Season 4 of the flagship series on Netflix, which is set to premiere in January 2026. Following the success of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, Netflix decided to create a spin-off prequel series called Queen Charlotte, which explores the early life of the queen featured in the main series. Queen Charlotte only lasted one season, as it was conceived as a limited series and was solely intended to provide background context for an important character who was not featured in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels.

Because Queen Charlotte was set in London, England (the same location as Bridgerton), the spin-off featured characters that fans had seen in Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2. Now, Bridgerton is gearing up to begin its fourth season, and the older versions of those characters who appeared in Queen Charlotte will be returning to the franchise for the upcoming installment of Bridgerton, including Queen Charlotte herself.

Netflix will split Bridgerton Season 4 into two parts, just as it did with Season 3. Part 1 will be released on January 29, 2026, and will include the first four episodes. The final four episodes, which comprise Part 2, will then air on February 26, 2026.

Every Queen Charlotte Character Who Will Be in Bridgerton Season 4

Queen Charlotte

Netflix

Of course, the titular character from the Bridgerton spin-off will be featured once again in the upcoming installment of the flagship series since she is such an important character. As mentioned, Queen Charlotte was not a character in Quinn's series of Bridgerton novels. Instead, she was created as an original character for the series, so nobody exactly knows where her character arc will go in the future.

Many theorized that, since Lady Whistledown's identity was finally revealed, Queen Charlotte and Penelope Featherington (Lady Whistledown) will engage in some other kind of "game" or "rivalry." It was established in Bridgerton that Charlotte loved the challenge of trying to figure out who Lady Whistledown was, and it would be shocking if the Lady Whistledown storyline ended just because her identity is now known.

In Queen Charlotte, the titular character's early life was put on full display. Fans got to see how she met her husband, the king, and what drove her to become the woman she is in Bridgerton. It also showcased the core of the relationships Charlotte formed with figures like Lady Danbury and Brimsley.

Lady Agatha Danbury

Netflix

Queen Charlotte revealed that Lady Danbury became betrothed to Lord Danbury when she was only three years old. It also established that she resented her husband and showcased how she came to be in Charlotte's court. However, the prequel touched on other important aspects of Lady Danbury's early life, such as her feelings for Lord Ledger, with whom she had an affair. Coincidentally, Lord Ledger was the father of Violet Bridgerton, so that series also let fans know how those two characters were connected.

Lady Danbury's role in Bridgerton Season 4 has not been revealed yet, but one popular fan theory suggests that she could take over Mrs. Gibbons' role from the source material. In the books (specifically, An Offer from a Gentleman), Mrs. Gibbons acts as the fairy godmother to Sophie Baek, who will end up being the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton. An Offer from a Gentleman is the Bridgerton equivalent of Cinderella, so many would like to see Lady Danbury take over a part that will be as important as the fairy godmother's.

Violet Bridgerton

Netflix

A young Violet Bridgerton also appeared in Queen Charlotte. She was the daughter of Lord Ledger, a character with whom Lady Danbury had a brief affair in the prequel. However, she also appeared in the "present" time (when Bridgerton takes place) alongside Lady Danbury, notably in Queen Charlotte's finale.

In Bridgerton, Violet has always played a vital role, and that is likely to remain unchanged in Season 4. She will definitely be involved with Benedict's storyline and his interest in Sophie Baek, but Violet will also likely continue to pursue her own romantic interest in Marcus Anderson.

Ironically, Marcus is the brother of Lady Danbury, which almost brings Violet and Lady Danbury full circle. In Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury was in love with Violet's father, and now, Violet is in love with Lady Danbury's brother.

Brimsley

Netflix

Brimsley is Queen Charlotte's right-hand man and has been for quite some time. It was established in Queen Charlotte that he began serving the queen at a young age, and the series dove into just how close the two characters were. Queen Charlotte also provided some clues about Brimsley's romantic life, hinting that he and Reynolds were in love. However, it also revealed that, due to duty and the social norms of the time, they could not officially be together.

In Bridgerton, Brimsley remained Queen Charlotte's most trusted associate. He assists her with anything she needs and can still be an ear for her to talk to. In Season 4, he is likely to continue supporting her and serve as her right-hand man.

Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews

Technically, Lady Whistledown appeared in both Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton, as legendary actress Julie Andrews served as the voice of Lady Whistledown in both shows. However, since Bridgerton revealed Penelope Featherington to be Lady Whistledown, the character obviously didn't appear on-screen in Queen Charlotte, as that series takes place before Penelope was born.

Still, Lady Whistledown was the narrator for both projects, and Andrews will be returning to voice Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton Season 4. Although Lady Whistledown's identity was revealed, she will still act as a sort of narrator for Season 4.