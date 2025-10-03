Netflix accidentally revealed Bridgerton Season 4's release date, and it's closer than you expect. The release window for the upcoming season has been one of the main discussion topics among fans, especially after Season 3 concluded in June 2024. It's also worth noting that the gaps between the first three seasons of Bridgerton are lengthy, with Season 3 being released almost two years after the Season 2 finale.

In April 2025, Forbes reported that Bridgerton Season 4 suffered from a delay in production, which explains why the season's release is taking longer. However, filming has since wrapped for Season 4 in June 2025, meaning it's only a matter of time before an announcement for Bridgerton's return to Netflix will happen. In July 2025, a tie-in novel for Bridgerton Season 4 has a release date of January 6, 2026, leaving fans to believe that the new season will be released in the same month.

Netflix Netherlands accidentally leaked the potential release dates for Bridgerton Season 4 after it posted a new poster featuring Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict. However, the account swiftly removed the poster.

According to the poster, Season 4 will be split into two parts. The first set of episodes will release on January 29, 2026, while the second half will premiere on February 6, 2026. Netflix has not confirmed these dates as of writing.

The news of Bridgerton Season 4's release in January 2026 continues a release trend for the franchise by releasing seasons within a two-year gap. Season 1 was released in December 2020, while Season 2 premiered on Netflix in March 2022. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 (that was also split into two parts) took Netflix by storm when it premiered on May 16, 2024, with Part 2 arriving on June 13, 2024.

The interesting detail from this leak is that Bridgerton Season 4 is also split into two parts, which follows a usual Netflix trend in recent releases. The streamer may have employed this strategy to heighten anticipation and generate buzz for the show, crafting a compelling cliffhanger in Part 1 to boost its trending status as Part 2 nears.

Based on Julia Quinn's novels of the same name, Bridgerton Season 4 follows the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek (aka the "Lady in Silver"). The series stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and returning stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Nicola Coughlan.

Bridgerton Season 4's January 2026 Release Means a Trailer Will Arrive Soon

Netflix

Marketing is beginning to ramp up for Bridgerton Season 4, especially after Netflix recently released a poster of the Lady in Silver in September 2025. Alongside the poster, the streaming service confirmed that Season 4 will have eight episodes.

While a trailer has yet to be released, Netflix Netherlands already posted (and deleted) a Season 4 poster with a supposed release date, suggesting that the first footage from the new season will soon arrive online, potentially sometime this month (October 2025). A trailer is also expected to confirm the rumored dates of Season 4's premiere in January 2026.

Doing this would drum up the hype for Bridgerton Season 4 as it approaches its rumored January 2026 release window. The upcoming trailer may offer fans a glimpse into the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, blending a classic fairy-tale love story with subtle, grounded nuances. It could also provide an update about the other couples from past Bridgerton stories.

All signs point to Bridgerton Season 4 mirroring the success of previous seasons, which is a thrilling prospect as more stories from the books await adaptation.