Red, White & Royal Blue 2 Sequel Movie Gets New Update (And It's Not Good)

A concerning update about Amazon Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue 2 emerged online, and it seems that fans will endure a much longer wait for the sequel's production to begin. Red, White & Royal Blue became a massive hit on Prime Video when it was released in August 2023 after it earned the top spot in the streamer's charts during its opening weekend, ultimately leading to it being ranked among the top three most-watched romantic comedies in the streamer's history. The movie also became a viral hit due to its compelling portrayal of LGBTQ+ romance. As a result, Amazon (via Deadline) greenlit a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue in May 2024.

Directed by Matthew Lòpez, Red, White & Royal Blue follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (aka the president's son) who unexpectedly fell in love with his former rival and royal counterpart, Prince Henry of the United Kingdom, after a public scandal. To save the image of both of their families, the two heads of state utilized a plan to showcase the pair's fake friendship online, which led to a true, full-blown romance. While the sequel has no release date yet, a new report from a well-known entertainment insider has some bad news for Red, White & Royal Blue 2.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared that filming for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 is not expected to begin until mid to late 2026 because of Nicholas Galitzine's busy schedule.

While Galitzine, who portrayed Prince Henry in the first film, wrapped filming his scenes as He-Man in Masters of the Universe last June 2025 (via Instagram), the actor is set to hop off to another project due for production in August 2025: Netflix's Mosquito Bowl. This could be part of why filming for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 is delayed.

This new update is not good for the highly anticipated sequel since it points to a 2027 release window at the earliest, which is later than fans had anticipated. If it happens, then there will be at least a four-year gap between the first and second movies (For reference, Netflix's The Old Guard 2 was released five years after the first movie).

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel of the same name. The sequel is confirmed to bring back Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez as the lead characters. No release date has been announced yet.

How Red, White & Royal Blue's Twist Ending Sets Up Its Sequel

Amazon Prime Video

There are many storytelling opportunities in Red, White & Royal Blue 2, especially after the first movie's emotional ending.

The first film ended on a happy note after Alex publicly came out as bisexual and announced his love for Prince Henry. In turn, Henry defied his mother's orders to remain closeted and acknowledged his relationship with Alex.

While Henry's decision dampened his relationship with the Royal Family, there is no denying that he was happy with his decision to go all-in with his sexuality and feelings for Alex.

The sequel could further explore the ramifications of Henry and Alex's publicized relationship and how political enemies could exploit and ruin the pair's blossoming love for each other.

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 could also introduce another man who could cause a rift between the two lovers, potentially leading to a breakup before eventually getting back together.