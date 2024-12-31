Nicole Wallace Comments on Her Gabriel Guevara Relationship Amid Breakup Rumors

In the lead-up to release, fans have been trained on the alleged controversy surrounding Culpa Tuya stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

The Amazon Prime Video streaming romance is the second in a three-part adaptation of Spanish author Mercedes Ron's Culpables series which came to the platform on December 27.

Picking up where Culpa Mía left off in 2023, the recently released sequel follows Wallace and Guevara as Nick and Noah, a pair of step-siblings who continue to harbor feelings for one another. The film trilogy is set to end in 2025 with Culpa Nuestra.

What Happened Between Nicole Wallace & Gabriel Guevara?

Culpa Tuya stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have become the center of an online controversy as their streaming romance sequel comes to Amazon Prime Video.

Allegations are flying among fans. The pair of on-screen lovers have acted oddly in the lead-up to their new film, with each of them seemingly avoiding the other on the movie's promotional tour, a few moments of which have gone particularly viral.

Exact specifics of what went down between the pair have not publicly come to light as of yet, but in recent weeks, audiences seem to think they have pieced things together. The Nicole Wallace/Gabriel Guevara controversy seems to date back to sometime in mid-2023.

According to social media posts from October 2023, where the two stars appeared closer than usual, it appeared that the pair had sparked up an off-screen romance.

This looks to have lasted for several weeks before something came to a head, and things changed. On November 1, 2023, fans noted that Wallace unfollowed Guevara on social media, seemingly indicating the pair had called things off.

Per sources close to the Culpa Tuya production, the two had a public shouting match on set. These tensions continued to boil throughout the sequel's production, including an alleged moment where director Domingo González was forced to step in and take the two to task for their unprofessional behavior.

Guevara eventually unfollowed Wallace on social media in December 2023, essentially confirming the pair had severed ties.

In the months since the pair have been distant from one another in public interactions. This culminated in a moment (as captured and preserved on TikTok) where Wallace could be seen not remotely acknowledging Guevara during a red carpet event promoting the Culpa Tuya.

The specifics of the stars' alleged relationship have not been made public, and what exactly happened between the two remains a mystery. Wallace maintains that she and Guevara have always only ever been friends and nothing beyond that.

Some have speculated the Culpa Tuya leads' relationship (whether romantic or not) soured thanks to some off-camera drama. The most popular theory is that it may have had something to do with Guevara allegedly liking posts demeaning Wallace online, including several instances of body shaming.

Other seems to believe it may have had something to do with Gabriel Guevara's relative silence regarding abuse allegations against director Eduard Cortés — who directed the pair in the TV mini-series Raising Voices.

Guevara himself was accused of sexual assault and arrested during the 2023 Venice Film Festival long before these tensions began to emerge, but was eventually acquitted by a Venice court (via Euro News).

As far as fans know, a rift continues to exist between the two Spanish stars with no hope for reconciliation in sight.

What Did Gabriel Say About Nicole? Rumors & Gossip

Despite their alleged private blow-up, both Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have remained fairly cordial (albeit coldly) towards one another in the press.

Of the two, Gabriel Guevara seemingly has not harbored any ill will toward his co-star. On the December press tour for Culpa Tuya, when asked about the alleged controversy surrounding the pair, Guevara told reporters, "We're friends" (via mo.nakaushik on Instagram):

"Yes, of course. We're working now, but in out of the sense, we're friends."

This is a slightly different tune from what Wallace has said about Guevara, making no mention of any sort of friendship between the two, making mention in the same interview that they "have a great working relationship:"

"I can say that we have a very long working relationship, I have known him since I was 16, so very small, so yeah, we have a great working relationship."

As for what Guevara said out of the public eye about his co-star remains unclear. Allegations of the Culpa Tuya star liking comments that actively body-shamed Wallace have run rampant online.

The actor has not outright addressed his online actions, but that has not stopped fans from bringing them up.

At the time of the movie's premiere, Guevara was dating Spanish actress María De Nati. Some have alleged that behind the scenes both Guevara and De Nati have bristled with fans continually 'shipping' Guevara and his Culpa Tuya co-star, but it is unclear if he blames Wallace for that.

Culpa Tuya is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Joining Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the film is a stacked cast including TikTok star Alex Béjar.