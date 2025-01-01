Culpa Tuya: Do Nick and Noah End Up Together? Here's What Happens In the Book

After the shocking events of Culpa Tuya, fans are turning to the books the hit romance film franchise is based on to discover whether Nick and Noah.

The Spanish-language sequel debuted on Amazon Prime Video, dating the story of Mercedes Ron's teen romance novel of the same name.

The sequel picks up with main characters Nick and Noah (played by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara) as the pair of step-siblings-turned-lovers grapple with some major changes in their lives.

Did Nick Cheat on Noah in Culpa Tuya?

Culpa Tuya

Fans are reeling as Culpa Tuya sees its central couple, Nick and Noah, dealing with a whole new swath of relationship issues, including a potential cheating scandal.

After the pair of step-siblings (played by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara) finally accepted their feelings for each other in the last film, Culpa Tuay follows the pair as they start their young adult lives together.

As a part of this, Nick has gotten an internship in the city and Noah decided to start his post-secondary education at a local college. The two move out from their parents separately, but together. Noah takes an apartment near her college, while Nick moves into a flat as well somewhere close by.

Noah rooms with a young woman named Briar played by Alex Béjar (get to know Alex Béjar here). It turns out though, that Briar and Nick have some sort of a history, the details of which are key to the movie's doubt-driven plot.

Throughout the sequel, Briar and Nick's connection quickly becomes a point of contention in the couple's relationship. It is eventually revealed that, at one point, Briar had been in a devastating accident with her boyfriend, and that boyfriend was none other than Nick.

This being kept a secret just adds to the pressure cooker the pair have found themselves in — similar to the drama the film's two stars seemingly went through off-camera in the last year. Noah bristles at the fact that Nick has seemingly taken a liking to one of his new co-workers, the beautiful Sofia (Gabriela Andrada).

Everything comes to a head toward the end of the film when accusations of cheating begin to fly. Noah believes Nick has been hiding Sofia from him and may be sneaking around behind her back.

Nothing was happening between the two, but Noah's lack of trust in her new partner makes her consider ending their relationship. Nick responds to these doubts by telling Noah that she needs to decide the couple's fate before he moves away for a new job opportunity in London.

This culminates at a gala in the movie's final act, as Nick and Noah officially call it quits following the reveal Noah may have been harboring information that would have actively torn Nick's family apart.

He breaks it off with his former step-sister, kissing his co-worker Sofia and leaving Noah in the dust. The movie ends with Nick sleeping with someone else and the pair having officially cut ties (at least for now).

So technically Nick does not cheat on Noah, he does go on the rebound rather fast after having just left his former lover shortly before finding his next romantic partner.

Do Nick and Noah End Up Together In Culpa Nuestra?

Thankfully for fans devastated by Culpa Tuya's shocking ending, there is one more movie set to be released in the Culpables trilogy.

The third film, Culpa Nuestra is based on Mercedes Ron's novel of the same name, picking up where Culpa Tuya left off. With Nick and Noah now broken up, the third book sees the two go on their own personal journies of discovery.

After some time away from one another, the pair are forced back into each other's lives, as it is revealed Noah is pregnant and wants Nick back in her life. Noah continually tries to tell Nick, but he seems to be grappling with the idea of being with her following the shocking revelations of the second book.

It does eventually happen, as Nick agrees to pick everything behind him, realizing that maybe his feelings for Noah never went away. He decided that Noah was always the one for him, and he did not want this baby to grow up in a family as complicated and dysfunctional as his.

The pair end up back together and the book gets its storybook-style happy ending.

Nick and Noah close out the trilogy together with two kids (a girl and a boy), coming full circle with Noah gifting Nick a Ferarri just like the one Noah lost Nick all those years ago in the first book.

The Culpa Nuestra movie has no specific release date at the time of writing, but according to reporting is expected to be released sometime in June 2025 (read more about Culpa Nuestra here).

Culpa Tuya is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.