Culpa Tuya is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, opening fans' eyes to the work put forth by star Alex Béjar.

Translated to Your Fault in English, Culpa Tuya is a new young adult romantic drama based on Mercedes Ron's Culpables book series. Inspired by the middle book in the series, this film centers on a budding romance as lovers Nick and Noah start at school and in the professional world.

Included in this movie's cast is Alex Béjar, a 25-year-old rising star (born in 1999) who hails from Madrid, Spain.

Biography Details on Alex Béjar

Alex Béjar

Alex Is a Huge TikTok Star

Outside of her work in movies and TV, Béjar is well-known for her popularity as a TikTok star. Her account has an impressive 842,000 followers and her videos have gained 13.4 million likes in total.

While she uses her TikTok channel to promote her upcoming work in videos, other videos show some of her day-to-day activities.

Many of those clips show her workout routine, as she embraces multiple methods of working out to stay in shape.

Other videos show her discussing her everyday experiences in life, and she also shows off some of her dancing moves while embracing certain social media trends.

Culpa Tuya Is Not Alex’s First Streaming Project

Béjar is no stranger to major streaming projects, as she was previously part of the cast of Netflix's Elite (whose 8th season debuted in July 2024).

She played a role in an early Season 2 episode as a character named Amiga de Lu. However, this marked her only appearance in the series, meaning it was not an extensive role for the rising star.

In Culpa Tuya, Béjar played a key supporting role as Briar, the roommate of one of the movie's main characters, Noah. The two of them both deal with their own personal struggles, but as they get to know one another, the question of whether they can trust each other becomes more prevalent by the minute.

Alex Is a Successful Youtuber

Along with her success on TikTok, Béjar has built up equally impressive success on her YouTube page. Her work on that platform has gained her 47,800 subscribers since joining in 2022, and she's posted 63 videos over the last two years.

Besides various clips of her work from past projects, she also has multiple videos featuring casual conversations between her and fellow actors and friends in the industry. Fans can also see more of her workout regimen, which includes fight training and more common forms of working out.

Alex Praised Her Culpa Tuya Co-Star Javi Morgade

In an interview with eh! on YouTube, Béjar had nothing but praise for co-star Javi Morgade, who played a leading role as Michael alongside her in Culpa Tuya.

When asked about her experience on the movie, she specifically pointed out Morgade, saying she had "felt a connection" with him through the filming process. She proceeded to call him "a wonderful person" looking back on their time together.

How To Follow Alex Béjar Online

Those looking to follow Alex Béjar on social media can do so through her pages on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Culpa Tuya is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.