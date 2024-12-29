Culpa Nuestra Movie Gets Exciting Release Window Update

A new report might finally have revealed the release window for Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) on Amazon Prime Video.

Culpa Nuestra will be the third film in the Culpables trilogy to be released on Amazon Prime Video after Culpa Mia (My Fault) debuted on June 8, 2023 and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) followed more recently on Friday, December 27.

When Will Culpa Nuestra Release on Amazon Prime Video?

Deadline recently published an article to note that Culpa Mia star Nicola Wallace has signed with the TFC Management agency for future representation. The article came with an exciting tidbit about the upcoming release of Culpa Nuestra.

The Deadline report currently states a broad 2025 release window for Culpa Nuestra, which has been updated since the article was first published on Thursday, December 19 with an expected June 2025 streaming premiere.

The June 2025 release window is likely the expected release window for Culpa Nuestra which is known by Wallace's publicists and management but has yet to be officially announced by Amazon Prime Video.

That said, the Culpables threequel could still be pushed into late 2025 to place a year between this December's Culpa Tuya and next year's Culpa Nuestra.

The release date for Culpa Tuya was officially announced in August (via Infobae), around four months ahead of its streaming release. As such, if Culpa Nuestra is coming in June, an announcement could come in early 2025.

Wallace can be seen now on Amazon Prime Video leading the cast of Culpa Tuya which includes Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas, and Álex Béjar (learn more interesting facts about the Spanish actress).

As confirmed by Amazon Prime Video, Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra were filmed back-to-back after the success of Culpa Mia and production had wrapped on the two romantic flicks by February 2024.

What to Expect from Culpa Nuestra

Culpa Nuestra will adapt the third and final book in the Culpables trilogy from Spanish author Mercedes Ron. The threequel will once again star Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick, bringing their romantic saga to a close.

One year after Noah betrayed Nick and their relationship ended, the couple will reconnect at a friend's wedding, with their rocky road at its lowest point yet.

The couple will endure a series of fresh challenges to understand whether they are made for each other, or if love may simply not be enough, as forgiveness may not always be able to heal what is broken.

After all the adversity they have faced across the Culpables trilogy, Nick and Noah must decide in Culpa Nuestra whether to stay together or part ways for good.

Culpa Mia and Culpa Tuya are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, with Culpa Nuestra set to follow in 2025.