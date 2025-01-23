Culpa Nuestra Movie: Release, Cast, Story & Everything We Know

Culpa Nuestra (which directly translates to Our Fault in English) will round out a trilogy of Amazon Prime Video original films, and many are itching to learn more about the upcoming title.

The first entry in the Culpables trilogy was released in 2023. Titled Culpa Mia, it introduced viewers to Nicole Wallace's Noah and Gabriel Guevara's Nick.

In December 2024, Culpa Tuya was released, continuing Noah and Nick's romantic connection. Next up on the list is Culpa Nuestra, which is set to be the last film in the series since it will be based on the third and final book of the Culpables series of novels by author Mercedes Ron.

Culpa Nuestra Movie Will Release Later This Year

A recent report detailed that Culpa Nuestra is set for a broad 2025 release. However, before the report was updated, it included a specific release window for the upcoming film - June 2025.

This is likely Amazon Prime Video's intended release window for the threequel, but since the company has not yet made an official announcement, the original report needed to be changed.

It is possible that Amazon could make some sort of announcement in the coming months regarding Culpa Nuestra, especially if it does come out in June.

However, it is important to remember that the second movie (Culpa Tuya) only just premiered in December 2024, so it would be a pretty quick turnaround for Amazon to release two movies within the same franchise within six months of one another.

Because of how recent Culpa Tuya's release was, it is possible Amazon Prime Video could push back the release window of Culpa Nuestra to allow some more time to pass between the two entries.

However, one thing is for certain - Culpa Nuestra will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2025.

12 Cast Members Are Set To Return in the Sequel

In a press release issued by Amazon Prime Video regarding Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra, it was detailed that the upcoming threequel will see at least 12 actors reprise their roles from previous installments.

Of course, Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara will be returning as Noah and Nick as they are the two main characters of the trilogy that the entire story is centered around.

Also returning will be Marta Hazas (Rafaella), Iván Sánchez (William), Victor Varona (Lion), and Eva Ruiz (Jenna). All four of those stars also appeared in the first two movies, so once Culpa Nuestra releases they will have played in every installment of the trilogy.

Other actors that have been confirmed to be cast in Culpa Nuestra are listed below:

Goya Toledo (Anabel)

Gabriela Andrada (Sofia)

Álex Béjar (Briar) (read some interesting facts about Álex Béjar here)

Javier Morgade (Michael)

Felipe Londoño (Lucca)

Fran Morcillo (Simon)

Nick and Noah’s Relationship Could Have a Shocking Development

Not much has been revealed about Culpa Nuestra at this point, but some eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a massive spoiler for the upcoming film.

In December 2024, William actor Iván Sánchez shared a photo on Instagram of Noah actress Nicole Wallace wearing a fancy white dress. Of course, since the Culpables trilogy is in the romance genre, many believed the white dress was a wedding dress, indicating that the threequel would feature Noah and Nick's wedding.

The post was quickly deleted, which made fans even more sure that it included spoilers, so it is entirely possible that Culpa Nuestra will feature a happily-ever-after for the movie's two main characters.

This will be a bit surprising for fans who have only seen the movies (read about spoilers for the third book here) since Nick and Noah broke up at the end of the second entry. If the photos were from a scene of their wedding, they would obviously get back together sometime in the third movie.

It is also worth noting that director Domingo Gonzalez teased that fans could expect Culpa Nuestra to take inspiration from one of the most popular films of all time, Grease.

Specifically, Gonzalez told IGN that "there is a shot" in Culpa Nuestra "that is going to be very reminiscent of Grease:"

"I was more into classic films, I was a very adult teenager, but when I started as an adult, 'Grease,' which Alex mentioned, I think is a film we use as a reference. In fact, in the last film, when you see 'Our Fault,' there is a shot that is going to be very reminiscent of 'Grease,' and I won't say any more."

So, from the possible spoilers that got out regarding the wedding and the comments that Culpa Nuestra will be "reminiscent of Grease," it seems as though fans are in for a wild ride when the film finally makes it to Amazon Prime Video.

Culpa Nuestra is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2025.