New 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Photo Reveals Major Spoiler for Third Film

A new photo from the set of Culpa Nuestra seemingly revealed a massive spoiler from the upcoming third movie.

Set to close out the ultra-viral Culpables trilogy on Amazon Prime Video, Culpa Nuestra will be based on the third book in Mercedes Ron's series of young adult romance novels.

The final entry in the hit series follows step-siblings-turned-lovers Nick and Noah as they deal with the fallout of Culpa Tuya's shocking ending.

Culpa Nuestra Seemingly Spoiled In New Image

Culpa Tuya

Fans are reeling as a seemingly spoiler-filled image appeared online from the set of Amazon Prime Video's Culpa Nuestra.

The picture in question seems to be from production, seeing and seeing Noah star Nicole Wallace in a peculiar white dress, with many believing it could be a wedding dress.

The images were seemingly posted by actor Iván Sánchez online; however, they have since disappeared from his profile. Thankfully, fans captured the pictures before they were deleted and uploaded them online.

While some may not think too much of the white dress inclusion, it will surely raise some eyebrows coming off of the recently released Culpa Tuya movie. At the end of that film, the series' central couple (which includes Wallace's character) is seemingly broken up.

This looks to have spoiled that Nick and Noah (despite the massive drama between Culpa Nuestra's two leading actors) will get back together at some point in the third film and will eventually get married.

What Will Happen in Culpa Nuestra?

While fans may be trying their best to keep their spoiler blinders on for Culpa Nuestra, it looks as though things are going to get harder and harder, as images such as these start to make their way online.

At the end of the last movie, Culpa Tuya , Nick and Noah called it quits, succumbing to the film's myriad external pressures and misunderstandings.

Thankfully, for those who want to know exactly where the story is going to go next, there is a series of books the movies are based on to look to for more information. As a part of that third book, a wedding does eventually transpire.

Cupla Nuestra sees its pair of young lovers grappling with the idea of living without one another, with Noah pining for Nick, while Nick decides whether he wants to pursue Noah ever again.

That is until it is revealed that Noah is pregnant. This revelation brings the pair back together, as Nick still cares for Noah and does not want her to go about this exhausting endeavor alone.

It does not happen immediately, but the pair eventually reconcile, getting back together and vowing their love for one another. As a part of this declaration of admiration, the two decide to get married, although, it does not happen exactly as one would think.

The wedding occurs sometime after the bulk of the story, after their daughter is born, with this putting off of their vows being a key point in the third book's story (read more Culpa Nuestra spoilers here).

Thankfully, that is not the only shocking twist of the upcoming third film, so, even though the wedding has been spoiled, fans can look forward to a roller coaster ride when the movie does eventually release.

Culpa Nuestra is reportedly set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2025.