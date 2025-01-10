The Next Culpa Mia Movie Is Already Releasing Next Month (Confirmed)

Culpa Mia and the rest of the Culpables Saga have become huge successes on Amazon Prime Video, and another new movie will be released very soon.

Fans are already looking forward to Culpa Nuestra debuting in 2025 to conclude the trilogy, but one more movie in the franchise will be coming before then.

Amazon's 2nd Culpa Mia Adaptation Is Coming Soon

Prime Video

Mercedes Ron’s three-book Culpables Saga has been adapted recently into a trilogy of romantic drama movies for Amazon Prime Video, spoken in Spanish.

The first, Culpa Mia (My Fault), came to the streamer in June 2023 before the second, Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), followed recently in December 2024. Of the Spanish-language trilogy, the final installment will be Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), which recently received an updated window for its 2025 release.

While the Spanish version of the Culpables Saga will conclude in 2025 with Culpa Nuestra, a new tale is also beginning, as the first installment of an English-language trilogy adaptation is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.

My Fault: London will arrive on Thursday, February 13, making it the new installment in the franchise, releasing months ahead of Culpa Nuestra (which recently had a major spoiler appear online).

The remake will introduce lesser-known British actors Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, and abandon the Spanish setting in favor of a trip to London.

An official Amazon listing confirmed the movie will see Noah and his mother Ella move from America to London to live with the wealthy William and his son Nick before "an immediate attraction develops" between their children:

"When Noah's mother, Ella, falls in love with the wealthy William, they move from America to London to live with him and his son, Nick. Upon their arrival, 18-year-old Noah meets the rebellious Nick, and an immediate attraction develops between them. Over the summer, Noah adjusts to her new life, makes friends from Nick’s various social circles, and struggles with the complicated relationship she has with him as they both try to suppress their feelings. Eventually, Noah must confront her painful past while experiencing love for the first time."

If My Fault: London becomes a success, fans should expect Your Fault and Our Fault to follow in the coming years, unraveling the same romantic tale of Nick and Noah with a different setting, language, and cast.

But for those looking to jump to the end of the Culpables Saga before either movie adaptation gets there, the books reveal whether Nick and Noah end up together.

My Fault: London premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, February 13.