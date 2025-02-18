My Fault: London 2: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Amazon’s new teen romance movie, My Fault: London, sparked interest in a sequel.

An English language remake of the Spanish film Culpa mía (itself an adaptation of a Wattpad story by the same name), My Fault: London explores what happens when 18-year-old Noah (played by Asha Banks) develops feelings for her new step-brother Nick, upon moving overseas to London.

Although critically lambasted, My Fault: London holds an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving many viewers wanting more.

Could My Fault: London 2 Happen?

Amazon Prime Video

Despite only recently hitting Amazon Prime Video’s library on February 13, My Fault: London is seemingly already a success for the streamer, quickly ranking in the top spot on its worldwide charts. It also came in second place in the U.S. ranking for several days straight.

A large contingent of viewers seem hungry for a sequel. However, Amazon has not officially commented on the prospect of a My Fault: London 2.

It's important to note that the Spanish movie of which My Fault: London is a remake, Culpa mía, is also housed by Amazon Prime Video, which granted Culpa mía not only one but two sequels. Logic suggests that given My Fault: London’s popularity, the English-speaking series could walk a similar path.

Deadline asked My Fault: London co-director Dani Girdwood if she and her filmmaking partner, Charlotte Fassler, would like to return to round out the trilogy with two more films, which would presumably be titled Your Fault: London and Our Fault: London. Girdwood appeared hopeful:

"No spoilers, but at the end of the movie, it does feel like Nick and Noah’s story isn’t quite finished, so hopefully. Fingers crossed for sure."

Asha Taylor, who plays Noah, also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her eagerness to return for another round:

"Absolutely, I’d love to do that! That would be an absolute dream. Hopefully, if it goes down well, if people want to see more, I hope that that happens. As the movie appears to be doing very well, the original Wattpad books are popular, and the Spanish trilogy has been very successful, it seems likely the remaining two books will also be adapted in English."

Before audiences get too excited, though, even if My Fault: London 2 were green-lit tomorrow, the film would likely not be released until at least mid-2026.

As for where the story could head next, it is safe to assume that the potential sequel would stick to the plot of Culpa mía’s successor, Culpa tuya. In that second film, My Fault’s leading lovebirds’ romance is tested when their parents begin to meddle to split them up.

My Fault: London is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.