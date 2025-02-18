Despite it already being adapted as a series of Spanish language movies, Culpa Mía released as My Fault: London, a new English-language movie on Amazon Prime Video.

My Fault: London originally released as a Wattpad (an online story-writing-and-sharing platform) novel titled Culpa Mía. Spanish-language films Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya released in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with the third and final movie Culpa Nuestro in the works.

In 2025, though, an English-language movie adapting the same story — this time titled My Fault: London — hit Amazon Prime Video, and was completely disconnected from the existing Spanish films, other than sharing source material.

Why Did Amazon Make Another Culpa Mía Adaptation?

It seems that, despite two of the three movies in the Spanish-language Culpa Mía series already having premiered, Amazon Prime Video released My Fault: London to capitalize on the success of the Spanish version and on the general popularity of the Young-Adult Fiction genre.

Culpa Tuya, the second Spanish movie, marked Amazon Prime Video's biggest international original launch of all time, hitting #1 in more than 170 countries. However, it only managed a 20% critics score and 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Culpa Mía has an 85% audience score, and My Fault: London surpassed that just a little with its 89% rating.

This, and the fact that one of the earliest Google suggestions when searching Culpa Tuya is if there is an English version show that Amazon does know it can reach an interested audience, even though the story has been adapted with success so recently.

The Mainstream Popularity of YA-Wattpad Stories

On top of all of this is the continuing success of Young Adult genre and Wattpad adaptations, especially on streaming services.

My Life with the Walter Boys hit Netflix last year, with Season 2 in production, and The Kissing Booth made waves back in 2018. Amazon is certainly familiar with the concept, having released Perfect Addiction back in 2018.

James Farrell, VP International Originals, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, explained to Deadline that of Prime's originals, "the young adult ones [are the ones] that are traveling best," which he attributes to the fact that "they’re just fun:"

"We make 150 to 200 [Originals a year] depending on how you count them, and I think in the last 18 months it’s the young adult ones that are traveling best. ... We have had a long discussion on why. One reason is they’re just fun. Culpa, Maxton, there’s no huge agenda here. We’re not preaching."

This element of fun, is also tied with the key element of "escapism," as James Farrell, Prime Video’s International Originals boss, described it to Deadline:

"There’s a definite escapist quality to this film and to the love story, and to these thrilling car chases, and the music ... That was something we really wanted, people to come into this movie and have a lot of fun."

YA also is particularly conducive to spreading on social media, which helps bring a movie "even [to] the countries that weren’t planning on promoting it:"

"It’s about the way that content is recommended amongst that age cohort, it spreads fast on social ... We can put a film like 'Culpa' out in Spain, and within weeks, even the countries that weren’t planning on promoting it, they’re seeing it jump up to the top of the algorithm. You just don’t see that fandom with content that skews a little older."

Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, and My Fault: London are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.