After a violent ending, viewers are wondering about Nick’s final fate in My Fault: London and whether he survived.

Amazon Prime Video recently released My Fault: London, an English-language adaptation of Culpa Mía, despite the existence of an already-successful Spanish-language film series.

The decision was driven by the immense popularity of Culpa Tuya, which became Prime Video's biggest international original launch, and the general demand for an English version. Despite it being a remake, new viewers are still curious about that final scene.

Is Nick Dead In My Fault: London?

Nick's (Matthew Broome) fate in My Fault: London takes a dramatic turn when he is stabbed during a brutal fight with Ronnie (Sam Buchanan), who works for Noah's father, Travis (Jason Flemyng). Despite his injuries, Nick manages to knock Ronnie unconscious with a metal pipe.

However, his ordeal isn't over: he is then shot at and involved later a high-speed chase while trying to rescue Noah (Asha Banks), part step-sibling, part taboo romantic partner.

His car ultimately crashes and flips, worsening his stab wound. Although his survival is uncertain at first, Nick is later shown to have recovered six months after the events of the film.

The ending confirms that he and Noah are still together, despite the complications of their relationship, fueled by their involvement in underground racing and fight clubs.

With Travis dead at the end and Noah free from his control, the two share a moment of peace, signifying a fresh start.

Nick's survival also gives credence to My Fault: London 2, which hasn't been officially confirmed, but co-director Dani Girdwood said, "Fingers crossed."

The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for future sequels.

It's important to remember that My Fault: London is a recreation of Culpa Mía (aka My Fault), which is based on a novel by Mercedes Ron.

Ron is best known for the Culpables trilogy, which gained popularity on Wattpad before being published by Penguin Random House.

In the third and final novel, Culpa Nuestra, Nick and Noah eventually reconcile after time apart, with Nick realizing he still loves her and wants to build a stable family for their child.

Their relationship comes full circle as they overcome past betrayals, ultimately ending up together with two kids. In a symbolic gesture, Noah gifts Nick a Ferrari, mirroring a pivotal moment from their past and solidifying their happily-ever-after.

Only time will tell if the English version of this story will be brought to the big (or small) screen. The Spanish Culpables trilogy adaptation is actively ongoing, with Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) released in 2024, and the final installment, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), is expected to premiere in 2025.

My Fault: London is streaming now on Prime Video.