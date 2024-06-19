What Did Jack Black Say? Biden Speech Transcript

Movie megastar Jack Black took the stage at an event for United States President Joe Biden, delivering a passionate speech for the country's political leader.

Hollywood actor Jack Black took the stage at Los Angeles, California's Peacock Theater on the evening of Saturday, June 15 to speak at a fundraiser for United States President Joe Biden. The event included a chat between President Biden and former President Barack Obama, which was led by late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Transcript of Jack Black's Speech Supporting President Joe Biden

Jack Black

Jack Black's speech offering support for Biden in the upcoming presidential election was posted online and shared by the @BidenHQ page on X (formerly Twitter). The actor donned American flag-adorned overalls and a shirt featuring Biden's face with glowing red eyes.

The extensive guest list at the fundraiser included other major movie and TV stars such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbara Streisand, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Black kicked off the speech reminiscing on his manager calling him prior to the event and telling him "George Clooney and Julia Roberts wanted me to help out the President" with a speech. He proceeded to joke about the events he turned down to be there, all of them seemingly menial by comparison:

"A few days ago, my manager called me and said George Clooney and Julia Roberts wanted me to help out the President and speak here tonight, and I said, 'I am in. When and where?' And then they said, 'Jack, we know how busy you are. You don’t have time! Look at all the other events that are happening tonight that you already turned down: emcee at the Fliegelman bat mitzvah, the opening of the new Jack in the Box in Oxnard, judge at the second annual Imperial Valley Avocado Festival. You don’t see that on Meryl Streep’s résumé!'

After turning those appearances down, he recalled being told he did not have anything to wear for an event this prestigious. From there, he pointed out his America-themed apparel, telling the crowd, "That shut them up:"

"I said, 'I know I turned them down, but my President needs me.' [Audience cheers.] Thank you. And then they hit me with the big one. They said, 'Jack, you can’t go. You have nothing to wear. Your good suit is in the cleaners!' Well, were they wrong, because I had this to wear, my kick-ass American flag overalls — most patriotic outfit of all times! And that shut them up. There wasn’t much they could say after that."

He then teased getting "a sweet shout-out in [Biden's] victory speech" for giving up so much to be there in support, proclaiming that he "answers the call" when so much is on the line:

"And when the President wins in November, I’m pretty sure I'm going to get a sweet shout-out in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here. Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call! Mr. President, you're welcome. That’s not the President. That’s not...that's just a random dude. But I thought it would look better if I talked right to a guy."

Black's speech helps lead up to the 2024 United States Presidential Election, which will presumably feature President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as candidates. That election takes place on November 5.

The actor is best known for his recent voiceover work as Bowser in 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the second-highest-grossing movie in the world in 2023 (see more about the film's record-breaking performance).

Other recent credits include Kung Fu Panda 4, The Mandalorian, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

He is also set to play Claptrap in 2024's Borderlands, and he is in line for a role as Steve in the Minecraft movie being released on April 5, 2025.

