Report: Warner Bros. Is Not Fully Confident In James Gunn's Next DC Movie, So It's Issuing More Audience Test Screenings To Hopefully Improve It

Warner Bros. is reportedly lacking full confidence in the upcoming Supergirl film, the second theatrical entry in James Gunn's new DCU. The movie is set to open in theaters on June 26, and has already begun its marketing push, including a second trailer that highlighted the Krypto-driven storyline and offered a brief glimpse of David Corenswet's Superman. Despite the public-facing promotional momentum, sources suggest that behind the scenes, the studio harbors quiet concerns about the film's overall quality.

Supergirl has now undergone numerous test screenings, a figure that, by itself, suggests Warner Bros. and DC Studios have yet to fully crack the film's final form.

Most major studio tentpoles go through a handful of test screenings at most; the sheer volume here suggests a project still very much in flux, with the studio actively searching for the right version of the movie ahead of its late June release date.

The earliest known screening took place quietly in October 2025. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter (via Reddit), "Supergirl had a quiet screening on the Burbank lot with a select group of executives and a few members of James Gunn's trusted DC stable." It was an internal look, but it would be far from the last.

DC Studios

Things became more public in December 2025, when word of a broader test screening began circulating online. Insider Daniel Richtman was among the first to weigh in on X:

"A test screening for SUPERGIRL was held yesterday, and I've heard nothing but good things from several people."

But scooper Cryptic HD QUALITY replied directly to Richtman on X with a notably more measured assessment, notably writing "The villain is underwhelming:"

"Yes, Supergirl had a test screening. Roughly 2 hours 5 mins. From what I heard, Feedback was not that great but it wasn't a bad film. Some scenes shined alot more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role. Lobo has 2 fights. The villain is underwhelming."

Supergirl's main villain, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, has since been under some heat from fans because of his design change in the movie.

By February 8, another screening had taken place, and again, the responses were split. Richtman returned to X with an optimistic update:

"There was another test screening for Supergirl and I'm hearing once again that the movie is VERY good."

But that positivity was complicated almost immediately. Axel Talks Films shared a breakdown from someone who allegedly attended the screening.

He noted that Jason Momoa Lobo plays a role "crucial to the ending" and that the film is a "perfect balance of humor, darkness, and lightness":

"Warner Bros held a test screening held for Supergirl sometime this past week, and I've talked to somebody who was there & saw it. - Lobo has a substantial role in the film, and is crucial to the ending - Krem is described as extremely "menacing" and a tremendous villian - The cinematography is an upgrade compared to Superman's, with a specific hallway scene compared to the action sequences of those in Daredevil, and Guardians 3. - Much darker and serious in tone than Superman, with the human trafficking and violence being prominent - Described as a perfect balance of "humor, darkness, and lightness""

Cryptic then responded Axel's post, corroborating most of the details, but added that Krem is reportedly "lame/underwhelming:"

"The screening was today actually, unless there was another secret one earlier on. All this lines up though! Only difference is both my sources didn't like Krem and thought he was lame/underwhelming."

Then came March 13, when yet another screening was called "overwhelmingly positive" by Everything_DCU reported on X:

"RUMOUR: SUPERGIRL recently had a test screening in Irvine and the reaction is overwhelmingly positive! It was called 'damn good' and 'packs a punch.' The current runtime is 1 Hr: 45 Mins without credits."

But even that burst of positivity was immediately tempered when Cryptic replied directly to the post on X, writing that others have "said the opposite:"

"It did. Now don't come for me cuz i'm just the messenger. 3 others reached out to me and said the opposite. Also, is this the 5th or 6th test screening so far?"

Five or six test screenings is alot, but a new report points to potentially even more. On March 28, World of Reel provided a comprehensive look at what has been happening behind the scenes with Supergirl.

The article states that Supergirl has now test-screened at least eight times, which is a truly remarkable number by all accounts. Interestingly, it states that there have been three different endings shown across those screenings.

The latest cut reportedly runs around 1 hour and 50 minutes and includes additional Clark Kent/Superman scenes, possibly an attempt to help sell the movie for those who loved Gunn's Superman.

What's shocking about all the concern is that this film is supposed to be based on Tom King's acclaimed comic book, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Joining the party this summer will be co-stars Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, with director Craig Gillespie at the helm.

Is Supergirl Going to Fail?

It's worth remembering that the DCU is still in its infancy, and its first major test came with Superman this past summer. The film earned $618.7 million worldwide, landed strong reviews, and built genuine fan momentum, exactly what a rebooted universe needs.

For Supergirl, there are legit reasons for optimism. Gunn has been closely involved throughout, overseeing development and signing off on what he considered a strong script from Ana Nogueira. Milly Alcock already made a memorable first impression in Superman, and if she can carry the weight of a full feature, that alone could go a long way. Strong lead performances have salvaged shakier films before.

However, the concerns may outweigh those positive: Krem has been flagged as a potential disappointment, and a weak villain rarely goes unnoticed by audiences.

The runtime is also worth noting: the film is currently less than 120 minutes, and that sub-two-hour window has historically been unkind to the genre. Movies like Morbius, Madame Web, or Green Lantern are a reminder of how quickly a shorter comic book film can unravel.