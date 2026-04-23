2026's WandaVision Sequel: New Photo Confirms A Long-Standing Rumor About the Ultron & Vision Team-Up Show

A new photo from the set of VisionQuest finally confirmed a long-standing rumor about the WandaVision sequel, and it's an exciting connection to an established X-Men hero. VisionQuest continues the on-screen journey of Paul Bettany's titular android as he tries to regain his lost memories and regain his sense of humanity after being revived at the end of the 2021 MCU Disney+ series. As he grappled with his identity, one rumor previously claimed that part of his journey was exploring a classic location from the comics.

In September 2025, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Madripoor will play "a major role" in VisionQuest as Vision travels to the Southeast Asian island nation to search for answers about his past. Another report from Richtman, from March 2026, revealed that Ultron (in his human form) is present in Madripoor, leading to chaos during the reunion between the two former rivals.

While this was long considered just a rumor, a new set photo from VisionQuest shared by HMG Actors on Instagram, celebrating Cristian Lavin's role as a lead mercenary, confirmed that Madripoor will indeed appear in the series.

Instagram

The neon-like aesthetic of Madripoor is visible in the background of Lavin's photo, suggesting that Lavin's character is situated in the crime-ridden city, presumably to pursue and target White Vision and prevent him from regaining his memories.

Instagram

VisionQuest isn't the first MCU project to feature Madripoor. In 2021, the lawless, crime-ridden city-state made its debut in the franchise in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where it served as a hub for the criminal underworld.

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Baron Zemo traveled to Madripoor to investigate a new super-soldier serum while navigating the city's fledgling criminal underworld. In Marvel Comics, Madripoor is also closely associated with Wolverine, who often goes by the alias Patch while operating in the country to conceal his true identity.

VisionQuest, a WandaVision sequel, is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Ruaridh Mollica, and James D'Arcy.

How Madripoor Fits in VisionQuest Is Deeper Than You Think

At first glance, Madripoor's return in VisionQuest seems like a simple MCU location callback, but there is a deeper layer to its comeback due to its ties to White Vision's personal quest for self-discovery.

On the surface, Madripoor is a dangerous location that would make it difficult for White Vision to find answers, as he is unaware of the overwhelming number of threats and hired guns out to get him upon setting foot in the isolated criminal underworld. It is also not an ideal place for a synthetic android to operate discreetly while hunting clues.

Considering VisionQuest's AI-driven story, where human forms of classic Stark AIs and Ultron are present in the narrative, it's possible that the Madripoor seen in the WandaVision sequel is actually inside White Vision's head, which explains why Ultron is back and inhabiting his human form.

This revelation could also position Madripoor as a hidden sanctuary for AI beings, turning into a place where androids can pass as humans freely, similar to how criminals in the real-world Madripoor can roam free in the isolated country. If anything, Madripoor is being used as a tool to explore broader ideas about humanity and the safeguards needed for artificial intelligence.