Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 introduces a strong collection of guest stars, such as Brent Sexton (The Expanse), Amanda Wong (When Calls the Heart), and Dejan Loyola (iZombie).

The case of the week in Tracker's latest episode, "Trust Fall," sees Colter finding missing campers before teaming up with a retired police officer to chase down a lead tied to a serial killer.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on CBS on November 17.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Season 2 Episode 6

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley is back to lead the cast of Tracker Season 2 as Colter Shaw, a rewards seeker who uses his expertise to find missing people.

In "Trust Fall," Colter is tasked to find missing campers who disappeared from the woods.

During his investigation, he meets a retired cop and they agree to work together since he thinks that the serial killer that the former officer is looking for is tied to the campers' case.

Colter also tells the retired cop about a case that has been haunting him for years. This case is about a missing girl named Gina Pickett who finished her shift in the mall and just vanished.

Hartley has over 40 credits, which is bannered by his memorable roles as Oliver Queen in Smallville, Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene returns as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2 as Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend who helps him sort out his legal issues while finding missing people.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, Reenie tells Colter that she might sit the case out because she has a new client in Seattle who seeks her legal expertise.

Rene is best known for playing Gloria "Glory Days" Dayton in The Lincoln Lawyer, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise, a series regular of Tracker, plays Bobby Exley, Colter's hacker friend and a security expert who helps him track down all the necessary information about his clients, such as last known location, bank records, and other details that can help him crack the case.

Graise's other most recognizable role is playing King in Step Up: High Water. The actor also appeared in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany returns as Velma McEnany, Colter's assistant who tracks down jobs for him.

In the latest episode, Velma informs Colter about finding the missing campers. She tells him that he was personally requested by his former client, Olivia Barnett, to take on the case.

The reward for finding the four missing campers is $25,000.

McEnany is best known for playing Abby in Work in Progress, BD in And Just Like That..., and Roz in Sheryl Still Single.

Brent Sexton - Keaton

Brent Sexton

Brent Sexton guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 as Keaton, a retired cop who works side by side with Colter to catch a serial killer on the loose in the woods.

Although he is retired, Keaton tells Colter that he still wants to bring the serial killer down because he was haunted by the fact that he kept an unfulfilled promise to his victims' families over the years.

Sexton has over 90 credits, with roles in NCIS: Origins, Station 19, and Long Slow Exhale.

The actor is also known for playing Cyn in The Expanse.

Dejan Loyola - Sam Gibson

Dejan Loyola

One of the missing campers in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 is named Sam Gibson and he is played on-screen by Sam Gibson.

Loyola previously appeared as Dr. Dev Sakara in Saving Hope, Graham Moss in iZombie, and Rafi in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Amanda Wong - Lauren Wright

Amanda Wong

Amanda Wong is part of Tracker Season 2, Episode 6's cast as Lauren Wright, the one who hired Colter to find Sam and the rest of his friends who have gone missing in the woods.

Wong previously appeared in Mystery 101, Love Trend, and Therapeutic Fibbing.

She is also part of the cast of When Calls the Heart.

Haig Sutherland - Wilson

Haig Sutherland

Haig Sutherland joins the cast as Wilson, a man who appears to be in pursuit of Colter and Keaton in the woods.

Sutherland has credits in Peacemaker, Robson Arms, and Lucky Hank.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.