Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Dane DeHaan Debunks Green Goblin Casting Rumors

The MCU's Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be not just the climax of Tom Holland's trilogy, but the culmination of the entire theatrical legacy of Peter Parker.

With actors from both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's franchises set to return as their previous roles in the upcoming flick, just about everyone that previously worked on a Spidey project has been rumored for Holland's threequel.

NEWS

While many joke about “who isn't in Spider-Man 3?”, it looks like we can add one name to that list.

Speaking to Radio Times, Dane DeHaan, who portrayed Harry Osborn / Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, denied his involvement in the MCU's Spider-Man 3, saying there's “no truth” to those rumors.

“There’s no truth to those rumors. I don’t even know how that would be pulled off."

While many fans have looked at actors like Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina's returns as a sign of the multiverse opening, which would allow past unconnected franchises to be brought into the MCU fold, DeHaan claims he does not see how his Amazing Spider-Man 2 character could operate in the Tom Holland's franchise.

“And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now. But I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible.”

Despite dismissing the rumored return, DeHaan did tease that he would be open to another comic book movie role in the future.

“I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Like all project-involvement-denials in Hollywood, there are two ways to look at DeHaan's quote: Is he lying, or is he telling the truth?

First, there's the obvious: he's telling the truth. DeHaan's rumored involvement in the MCU's Spider-Man 3 has never really picked up heavy momentum, so it is entirely possible that the Chronicle actor is simply putting those rumblings to rest before they can actually materialize into something bigger.

Beyond that, DeHaan's Harry Osborn doesn't feel appropriate for this threequel. With Willem Dafoe reportedly in negotiations to return in Spider-Man 3 as Norman Osborn (the Green Goblin of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy), it might be a little confusing to audience members to see two different Goblins from two different franchises sharing the screen — especially if he's seen without the accompaniment of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man.

I know, Spider-Man 3 and "confusing" go together better than WandaVision and “unusual couple” these days. Regardless, it feels bold — even for Kevin Feige — to include a Goblin father-son duo in the Spidey threequel using the former from the Raimi trilogy and the latter from the Marc Webb movies.

Reports of Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman have already stacked this flick's rogues' gallery, and for the sake of keeping the antagonists unique, it feels like there will only be one Green Goblin.

But what if he's lying?

Comic book flicks have always kept their deepest details in the dark, and that is often carried out by actors playing coy. Just over a week ago, Chris Evans sent the internet into a “will he, won't he” frenzy when he denied a star-spangled return to the MCU, despite reportedly being in negotiations for a Cap comeback. Even the returning actors seemingly confirmed for Spider-Man 3 have denied their involvement, so DeHaan might just be following suit.

SPIDER-MAN 3: GOBLIN-VERSE?

While two Goblins on-screen at once still feels unlikely, who's to say they'll share a scene? Everyone expects Spider-Man 3 to dive head-first into the multiverse, and while it remains to be seen what that will look like, it could incorporate flashes of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers on their own adventures in their own respective universes before getting roped into Tom Holland's conflict. Knowing where Garfield's flicks left off, the most appropriate antagonist for him to be battling in an instance like that would be DeHaan's Goblin.

Luckily, fans don't have to wait much longer to see this wonderful web of Spider-Man characters that's being spun, and all the casting rumors will be put to rest when Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.