Amazing Spider-Man Star Dane DeHaan Just Made His Green Goblin MCU Appearance Even Less Likely

When The Amazing Spider-Man franchise blipped out of existence, so did Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, and Dane DeHaan's Harry Osborn. As Sony Pictures decided to join forces with Marvel Studios, they left behind many iconic characters and loose ends dangling for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sinister Six films that never happened.

DeHaan's Green Goblin that was introduced at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was set up to be a leader of the growing Sinister Six. Due to Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise becoming the new priority at Sony, DeHaan never returned to the role that was set up for such a prominent future.

With rumors circling like never before about the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, DeHaan was previously asked if he would be returning in the film as Goblin. The actor denied involvement, but it wouldn't be a shock when his co-star Jamie Foxx is reportedly returning as Electro.

Despite the rumors, DeHaan has recently doubled down on not returning to the character in any capacity.

DANE DEHAAN DOESN'T WANT TO RETURN AS GREEN GOBLIN

Marvel

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Dane DeHaan expressed his interest in taking "on a new thing” rather than returning as Harry Osborn:

"I would definitely hope to take on a new thing, for sure. What's exciting to me is always doing new things, and I'm sure something like that will come along again in my life, and I'm excited to see what it is."

Back in 2017, DeHaan starred in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Cara Delevingne. The film was based on the Valerian comics, returning the actor to the genre, but a sequel doesn't appear to be in the works. DeHaan told ComicBook that he gave his daughter a Valerian toy of himself rather than a Green Goblin:

"I already do have some toys that I give to my daughter. She has a little Funko Pop! Valerian guy of me that she calls her 'dada toy.' And that's definitely a lot easier to explain than Green Goblin, for sure."

IS THERE NO WAY HOME FOR HARRY OSBORN?

The Marvel Studios Spider-Man films have completely ignored the Osborns and Oscorp existence in the MCU. This is one major departure from the comics as Harry, Norman, and Oscorp continually play a pivotal role with the character.

DeHaan took the Harry Osborn reigns from James Franco's rendition in the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, but there's been no word of the Osborns being recast to join Tom Holland any time soon. Spider-Man: No Way Home poses an interesting opportunity for previous actors to return as these iconic characters.

Even if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire don't return as Peter Parker, Alfred Molina has confirmed his appearance in No Way Home. Even though DeHaan doesn't appear to be returning, it can not be completely ruled out. Tom Holland has called this "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made” and many believe Garfield is in fact the Werewolf.

Many fans can agree that DeHaan's performance wasn't the reason Sony scrapped the Amazing franchise or why the sequel made less than the 2012 origin movie. In one film, Harry was introduced, given a backstory with Peter, is dying, becomes the Green Goblin, and kills Gwen Stacy. Rushing the character in order to reach the moment Spidey can't save Gwen was faulty of the creative team, not DeHaan.

While it seems unlikely he will make more appearances as Harry Osborn, find out what happens when Electro and Doc Ock return when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.