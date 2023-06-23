The Flash Movie's Deleted Ending Brought Back 2 Dead Heroes (Photos)

Two notable heroes were ultimately removed from The Flash movie’s ending sequence on the courthouse steps.

The Flash currently looks set to bring the DCEU to a less-than-stellar finish. Needless to say, the Ezra Miller-led movie has a lot of things working against it.

There are some standout elements that have been well received by fans, however, including Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, as underutilized as she may be.

Two of The Flash’s Heroes Cut From Ending

As revealed by previously shown set photos from The Flash show that Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El were originally supposed to pop up during the film’s final scene in front of the Central City Courthouse, despite their deaths earlier in the story.

Below is a set photo captured in June 2021 on the London set of The Flash showing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West walk down the courthouse steps:

This was indeed shown in the finished movie, but additional photos from the set from around the same time reveal that Supergirl was set to swoop in:

Keaton was spotted in his Bruce Wayne suit, too:

Of course, Keaton and Calle’s characters were killed during the final battle, unable to be rescued, meaning that their deaths were possibly something that got added during reshoots.

In an earlier cut, Henry Cavill’s Superman would’ve even appeared alongside his Kryptonian cousin as well.

Bruce Wayne did show up at the end of The Flash, but he was instead portrayed by George Clooney, reprising the character from 1997’s Batman & Robin.

What’s Next for Batman and Supergirl?

After their roles in The Flash, what does the future hold for the Dark Knight and the Girl of Steel?

Well, it’s quite likely that Keaton’s time as Bats is over. He was reportedly originally planned to be the lynchpin of the DC Universe going forward, a Nick Fury type who would bring everyone together. That was before James Gunn and Peter Safran took the wheel.

Now, Batman will be rebooted, starring alongside Damian Wayne in The Brave and the Bold. Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ standalone Elseworlds The Batman film series will also continue.

As for Supergirl, the Maiden of Might’s long-running CW television series concluded in 2021. But fans of Kara shouldn’t worry, as a movie entitled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will arrive in theaters in a few years as part of Gunn and Safran’s revamped DCU. Whether or not she’ll again be played by Calle though, is seemingly up in the air.

Viewers should have no shortage of content featuring the two iconic characters to enjoy in the coming months and years, but they can still check them out in The Flash which is now playing in theaters everywhere.