Henry Cavill's Deleted Flash Movie Scene Finally Gets Revealed

At one point, Henry Cavill's Superman had a key scene in the recently released The Flash movie.

Fans are very vocal about their love for Cavill's take on the Man of Steel. So, needless to say, it didn't go over very well when Warner Bros. announced it would not be moving forward with the actor for its future plans.

This revelation came not long after the actor had just been given a second chance in the suit. He even made an onscreen cameo in Black Adam and made a formal announcement on social media.

Had the character remained on the intended course then fans could have seen him suit up again for Ezra Miller's newly released adventure.

Henry Cavill's Cut Flash Role

The Hollywood Reporter revealed how The Flash almost had an ending that included Henry Cavill as Superman.

These deleted final moments still went down on the courthouse steps, but instead of a George Clooney cameo, Barry would have been met by a few different superheroes.

Cavill's Superman would have joined Sasha Calle's Supergirl, meeting Barry after his father's court date. Additionally, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Michael Keaton's Batman were set to be there as well.

The idea behind their appearances was to tease their involvement in upcoming projects.

Cavill would have had a new Superman movie on the way, Warner Bros. wanted to keep the door open for Calle to return as Kara Zor-El, Gal Gadot had Wonder Woman 3 in development, and Keaton was set to be the new full-time Batman.

All of that went out the window when James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board as the new heads of DC film & television with their own plans for the future of the studio's cinematic universe.

The film's original ending - before Cavill's cameo was filmed and ultimately scrapped - only included the return of Calle's Supergirl and Keaton's Batman.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.