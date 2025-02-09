The Chosen Season 5 Streaming Release Announcement Incoming (Confirmed)

Major news about The Chosen Season 5's release (and beyond) is about to be revealed.

Titled The Chosen: Last Supper, the fifth season of the seven-season global phenomenon is expected to arrive in theaters in a three-part release beginning Thursday, March 27.

But as for when Season 5 begins streaming, as well as further news about The Chosen's upcoming slate of spin-offs, has been unknown. That is, until now.

When to Expect The Chosen Season 5's Streaming Release Schedule

The Chosen

In a special social media post, The Chosen revealed major news about Season 5's streaming release schedule will be announced via live stream on Sunday, February 16 at 7 pm ET.

While live streams are a tradition of The Chosen and a way for series director and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, to keep audiences in the loop, it's worth noting the show described this particular stream as the "most important live stream of 2025."

But Season 5 streaming news is far from the only announcement fans should expect on February 16.

During the stream, Dallas Jenkins and his wife, Amanda, are also expected to reveal the following:

How to be an extra in Season 6, The Chosen 's upcoming Crucifixion season

's upcoming Crucifixion season Season 5's artwork and the artist responsible

Season 5's trailer release plan

Further developments on other 5&2 projects (The Chosen's the newly-formed studio)

During the announcement, Dallas and Amanda Jenkins are also expected to share some additional news related to the new studio and The Chosen Universe (aka the show's lineup of spin-offs and side projects).

Is The Chosen About To Reveal Some Bad News?

While a streaming release plan for Season 5, plus info about upcoming trailers, posters, and new shows is great news for The Chosen fans, the announcement's language may be hinting at trouble.

In warning about the news The Chosen plans to share, the email version of the live stream announcement noted that "you might love it—or you might not—but it’s vital you hear it from us first."

It's important to note that The Chosen operated independently of a studio until forming its own 5&2 Studios in 2024. The series has also remained committed to the goal of being consistently free, allowing viewers to stream through The Chosen's free app and to spread Bible-based content to as many as possible without restrictions.

If February 16's announcement does contain bad news for fans, it's likely involving a delay (check out Season 5's frustrating release plan here), or possibly an extended theatrical window for Season 5.

It's also possible that a longer time gap between The Chosen's seasons becomes the norm due to new projects, funding, and to continue translating seasons into as many languages as possible, a longtime priority of the series.

While fans will have to wait until the live stream to find out, good news is still guaranteed and viewers will gain a clear picture of what awaits The Chosen and its new slate moving forward.

The Chosen Season 5 is set to arrive in theaters on March 27; Season 1-4 are available to stream for free on The Chosen's free app.