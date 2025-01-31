The Chosen Season 5's Release Plan Is Frustrating Certain Fans

Some die-hard fans of The Chosen are going to be upset to hear how Season 5 will be released in theaters and on streaming.

The Chosen Season 5 is expected to cover key events from Jesus Christ's final week in Jerusalem, beginning with the Triumphal Entry on Palm Sunday, where he is hailed as the Messiah.

The season will depict the Cleansing of the Temple, where Jesus drives out money changers, sparking further tension with religious leaders. It will also explore his debates with the Pharisees, Sadducees, and Herodians, as well as significant teachings like the Greatest Commandment.

The Chosen Season 5 Release Plan Explained

The Chosen

Fans of The Chosen may face another long wait between the show's theatrical and streaming releases, a situation that has already sparked frustration among viewers.

Following the model set with Season 4, Season 5 is expected to debut in theaters on March 27 before eventually becoming available for free streaming, though the timeline for that transition remains uncertain.

While some fans expressed disappointment over the delay, series creator Dallas Jenkins made it clear that theatrical releases are now a financial necessity to ensure the show's future.

"Our previous path wasn't proving to be sustainable," Jenkins explained in a CBN News interview, referring to the crowdfunding model that originally launched The Chosen into success.

The shift to theaters has been crucial in covering the show's massive production costs, and this strategy has already paid off: Season 5 was fully funded following the theatrical run of Season 4 (over $28 million at the box office).

Beyond funding, Jenkins also expressed his belief that certain scenes deserve to be experienced on the big screen. In a past Deseret News interview, he emphasized how grand sequences like The Feeding of the 5,000 from Season 3 demanded to be seen theatrically:

"I hope we can release the final two episodes in theaters, too. The Feeding of the 5,000 demands to be seen on the big screen."

Given the major biblical moments set to unfold in Season 5, including Judas' betrayal, Jenkins may once again push for an extended theatrical window before the season hits streaming platforms.

While this strategy has frustrated some fans eager to watch from home, it appears to be a necessary step in keeping The Chosen financially viable for future seasons.

Why Angel Studios Uses This Strategy

The Chosen first hit theaters with Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers in 2021, breaking Fathom Events records by grossing $13.5 million.

Since then, Angel Studios expanded its theatrical strategy, premiering episodes from Seasons 3 and 4 in cinemas before streaming, with Season 5 now set to follow the same model in 2025.

While certain fans are frustrated by delays in app availability, others appreciate the show's free accessibility and understand the need for alternative revenue streams.

Supporters argue without network backing, theatrical releases are a necessary step to maintain high production values. It is important to note The Chosen is consistently free to stream through The Chosen's free app, part of the company's goal of spreading faith-based stories without restrictions.

With the Crucifixion of Jesus coming in Season 6, fans are hoping for a shorter gap between the theater and streaming releases with Season 5.

The Chosen Season 5 is set to arrive in theaters on March 27.