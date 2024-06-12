The Chosen is finally back on streaming services as viewers look ahead to Season 4, Episode 4's imminent public release date.

After an exclusive run in theaters in January and February (along with a highly publicized legal battle), The Chosen Season 4 is making its run on streaming services for fans worldwide to enjoy.

Its streaming schedule kicked off in early June, bringing two episodes per week before the entirety of Season 4 remains online for the foreseeable future.

When Does The Chosen Season 4, Episode 4 Begin Streaming?

Angel Studios

Following the long-awaited streaming release date for The Chosen Season 4, the schedule moves forward to Episode 4.

Two Season 4 episodes are released per week, coming on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET.

Episode 4 is officially confirmed to begin streaming on The Chosen app and the show's social media accounts starting Thursday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Previous seasons of The Chosen are available on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Peacock. However, after each Season 4 livestream, new episodes will be released exclusively on The Chosen app until further notice.

Fans can enjoy Season 4 episode livestreams on The Chosen app, and they also air on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

The full streaming schedule for The Chosen Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 4: "Calm Before" - Thursday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 5: "Sitting, Serving, Scheming" - Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET

Episode 6: "Dedication" - Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 7: "The Last Sign" - Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m. ET

Episode 8: "Humble" - Thursday, June 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

What Happens in The Chosen Season 4, Episode 4?

Episode 4 of The Chosen Season 4 sees Quintus being sentenced for murdering Ramah. He is stripped of his role and demoted even though he escapes real punishment.

Gaius is then freed and promoted to replace Quintus as Praetor of Capernaum.

Fans get a montage of events of the next few months, seeing Gaius protecting Jesus by disposing of reports from soldiers about his preaching.

Later in the episode, Roman soldiers bring Matthew to Gaius as the disciples are gathered at Peter's home before Peter warns them about the trouble Jesus is in due to his teachings. This leads Jesus to have to keep a lower profile with his work, ministering only outside the Capernaum city limits from there.

This episode also sees Gaius starting to believe in Jesus' teaching before the spiritual leader heals Gaius' son, setting the stage for Jesus to have a more far-reaching impact moving forward.

Now that The Chosen's most recent season is officially making the streaming rounds, the only thing left for fans to do is wait patiently for new episodes to air.

Season 5 is also already deep into filming, setting the stage for more episodes to be unveiled in the not-too-distant future.

New episodes of The Chosen air on The Chosen app and the show's social media accounts on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and for free on The Chosen app, and Season 1 is also streaming on Netflix.

