The Chosen's Christmas Specials Are Now Streaming for Free: Here's How You Can Watch

The Chosen just gifted audiences the hit show's theatrical Christmas specials for free.

From the release of Season 4 to the announcement of "The Chosen Universe" and new spin-offs, the refreshingly personal and high-quality series of the life and ministry of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) has enjoyed a huge year.

But ahead of Season 5 and new projects, the grassroots series is looking back on its history, and the first Christmas, in unwrapping its holiday specials for streamers, including the project that started it all.

Where To Watch The Chosen's Christmas Specials for Free

The Chosen

Just ahead of Christmas Day, The Chosen shared how audiences can stream the show's previous big-screen specials, as well as its Christmas-themed pilot, free of charge.

While The Chosen is available to stream on various streaming platforms, the show is also known for its free app where audiences can stream new episodes first and for free.

The tradition of the app's access is continuing this holiday season as a special "Christmas" tab is now offering free access to the following:

The Messengers: Special Christmas Episode (38:54)

(38:54) Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night (1:36:22)

(1:36:22) The Shepherds: A Story of the First Christmas (21:03)

The Messengers: Special Christmas Episode

Released in theaters with Fathom Events on December 1, 2021, The Messengers: Special Christmas Episode was both a prequel and flash-forward for the Jesus-centric series, offering a new view of the first Christmas and Jesus' birth through the perspective of Mary and Joseph.

The special also features musical performances from Christian music artists, including Phil Wickham, For King and Country, Brandon Lake, and more.

The Messengers also featured key members of The Chosen cast, including Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Raj Bond as Joseph, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, and Demetrios Troy as Lazarus.

Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night

On December 12, 2023, Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night arrived in theaters combining scenes from The Messengers and The Shepherd, the latter of which was Dallas Jenkin's pilot for what would become The Chosen.

This second special also featured musical performances, including Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli, singing "O Holy Night" in French. In addition, Holy Night included monologues about the good news of God becoming one of us from series co-writer Tyler Thompson, director and creator Dallas Jenkins, and Dallas' wife, Amanda Jenkins.

The Shepherds: A Story of the First Christmas

Considered the 2017 pilot project for The Chosen, The Shepherd, which is now The Shepherds: A Story of the First Christmas, tells the story of a shepherd who struggled to bring a lamb viewed as acceptable for sacrifice to Bethlehem. He later encounters the spotless "Lamb of God" who will be sacrificed for the world's sins, including his own, when angels announce Jesus' birth during the first Christmas.

The Chosen's Historic 2025 Slate

While The Chosen's Christmas specials are a throwback to the show's origins and early theatrical runs, 2025 looks to be a huge year for the show and its brand.

First of all, The Chosen Season 5 is releasing in theaters in 3 parts beginning in March. Meanqhile filming for Season 6, the series penultimate Crucifixion season, is set to begin around that same time period.

In addition, the show's first spin-off, the animated The Chosen Adventures, is due to arrive sometime in 2025, followed by The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls (check out The Chosen's spin-off release order exclusive from Dallas Jenkins here).

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen and The Chosen Christmas Specials are available to stream on The Chosen's free app.