The Chosen Season 5 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

News about The Chosen Season 5 and its upcoming release is on the way.

At 2024 ChosenCon (aka The Chosen Insiders Conference), showrunner and director Dallas Jenkins revealed a new slate of spin-offs, along with The Chosen Season 5's release window.

The Chosen

Fans of The Chosen are about to find out when Season 5 will debut next year.

It's just been announced that, on Sunday, October 27 at 7 p.m. ET, Dallas Jenkins is revealing the release date for the next season of the wildly successful Bible-based series via livestream.

Season 5 will be unique from previous seasons in that it spans a single week of events, including Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, and concluding with events leading up to Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie) arrest and the Crucifixion.

Since the new season's 2025 release window is already known, Dallas Jenkins is expected to unveil just when in the coming year Season 5 will premiere.

It's also worth noting that he may announce two release windows since The Chosen Season 4 premiered exclusively in theaters before dropping on streaming.

In addition to news about Season 5, the upcoming livestream will unveil new merchandise and spotlight Dallas Jenkins' upcoming holiday film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, along with actress Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and comedian Pete Holmes.

Fans can tune in to the livestream on Facebook, YouTube, and The Chosen's free app on Sunday, October 27.

The Chosen's Final Three Seasons

While Season 5 covers events leading up to Jesus' sacrifice, The Chosen's portrayal of the Crucifixion won't be covered until Season 6 in 2027.

Season 7, the final season of the series, will cover the Resurrection when it debuts in 2028.

But even so, that's not where The Chosen's story ends.

While the current series spans seven seasons, Dallas Jenkins has announced a subsequent spin-off of The Chosen, Acts of the Apostles, which is expected to feature members of the show's current cast.

But even so, Jonathan Roumie's Jesus may still have more story to tell under The Chosen banner.

In addition to voicing an animated version of Jesus in The Chosen Adventures (which also debuts in 2025), show writer Ryan Swanson teased that a Bible story omitted by The Chosen and involving Jesus may appear in "a different series."

The Chosen Season 5's release date will be announced via livestream on Sunday, October 27 at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook, YouTube, and The Chosen's free app.

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.