Superman’s Script Confirms One Villain Was Removed From the DCU Movie

The official script of James Gunn's Superman confirmed that one unexpected villain didn't make the final cut of the DCU movie. The 2025 DC Studios movie launched Gunn's DC Universe on the big screen, and it introduced several key villains headlined by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Superman's clone, Ultraman. Ahead of its release, official merchandise revealed that an 8th villain called the Yeti was slated to appear in the film, but the monstrous creature was nowhere to be found when Superman was released.

As part of the movie's awards consideration efforts, Warner Bros. and DC Studios made the screenplay of James Gunn's Superman publicly available, and it confirmed that the Yeti, which is actually named the Abominable Snowman in the script, was removed from the DCU movie.

DC Comics

The script revealed that Krypto was supposed to drag Superman past "the corpses of gigantic white kaijus covered in fur," before Kal-El tells the dog to "stop killing... abominable [snowmen]."

DC Studios

It's possible that Gunn and the creative team decided to remove this scene altogether to avoid unnecessary dark undertones (and a slightly grim beat because Krypto appears to be capable of killing) right off the bat in the opening sequence.

The final cut of the movie still retained the sequence of Krypto dragging Superman back to the Fortress, but without any visible kaiju-like snowmen in the background.

In May 2025, an official playset called the "Fortress of Solitude Battle Set" revealed the first look at the design of the Abominable Snowman, showing the monster as having white fur and sharp teeth.

DC

In July 2025, Superman VFX artist Matthew Eberle (via Comicbook) previously confirmed the existence of the abominable snowmen.

"Originally… when Krypto is dragging Superman, they pass by several dead abominable snowmen… Superman says ‘Krypto, you have to stop killing abominable snowmen’… Hit the cutting room floor. I was there."

Despite the Abominable Snowman being cut from the film, Superman did still feature several notable villains, such as Lex Luthor, the Engineer, the Kaiju, the Hammer of Boravia, and the LexCorp Soldiers (also known as Raptors).

Superman premiered in theaters on July 11, 2025, and it is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Why It's the Right Move for Superman to Omit the Abominable Snowman

Superman already had a compelling opening sequence, where it showed a vulnerable Kryptonian hero badly beaten in battle for the first time. By including this scene, which confirmed Krypto's obscure bad dog personality by making him capable of killing, it would have risked making the opening sequence feel too dark, which could repeat the same issues that its predecessor (Man of Steel) was criticized for.

Removing the scene was the right move for Superman because it would've also disrupted the lighter and more heartfelt tone of the movie that Gunn was directly aiming for. In fact, upon rewatching the movie, the sequence of Krypto dragging Superman already works well without the presence of the dead snow monster bodies.

Still, there is a chance that the Abominable Snowman could return, considering that the Yeti is an established character in the pages of DC Comics. For those unaware, the Yeti (whose real name is Hu Wei) is a Chinese superhuman capable of transforming into the monstrous creature who eventually became a member of the Great Ten.

Given that the Fortress of Solitude is a major location of Superman, there is still a chance that the Abominable Snowman could appear in future movies, possibly as a quick side story featuring the villain seeking revenge against Krypton for killing his fellow monsters.