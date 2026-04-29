New 'Superman' Movie Concept Art Reveals Superman's Parents Almost Looked A Lot Cooler

DC Studios revealed early designs for Superman's parents that looked better and featured different actors. Parentage was a major theme in Superman, contrasting Clark Kent's adopted Earth family against Kal-El's Kryptonian blood. As such, David Corenswet's Superman had four parents in his 2025 DCU debut: Ma (Neva Howell) and Pa (Pruitt Taylor Vince) Kent, and Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Van (Angela Sarafyan). Director James Gunn unveiled a shocking, controversial twist about Superman's Kryptonian parents, confirming that they sent him to Earth not to save people but to rule and continue his alien bloodline.

Concept artist Victor Martinez took to Instagram to reveal several alternate designs for Kal-El's Kryptonian parents (Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van) that arguably look much better than what was featured in James Gunn's Superman.

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In contrast to the regal white robes seen in the DCU blockbuster, the concept art depicted the Kryptonians in Superman's familiar red and blue, with his father, Jor-El, proudly wearing the House of El's crest across his chest.

Not only would these vibrant colors have popped boldly through the icy aesthetic, but they would have hinted at the Kryptonian roots behind Superman's heroic suit.

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Martinez explained that the vision behind his concept art had Jor-El and Lara's images "projected within the crystals making up the [Fortress of Solitude walls]" instead of the hologram approach depicted in Superman.

A crystalized image would've offered a more unique flair than the hologram featured in Gunn's final product, better taking advantage of the Fortress of Solitude's architecture. The same concept artist behind these shots also revealed his own alternate designs for Superman's Antarctic base.

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The concept art envisions Eric Bana (Hulk, Troy) and Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarok) as Superman's Kryptonian parents. Despite that, neither of the acclaimed actors ended up taking on those roles in the DCU.

It should be noted that Bana and Blancett's appearances in the Superman concept art don't indicate that they were ever in talks or offered these roles. Instead, it likely signifies that Gunn was after actors with similar physical characteristics and demeanor to deliver Superman's unexpected twist on the DC icon's parents.

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Jor-El was played by Bradley Cooper in an unexpected cameo, while Lara was brought to life by Westworld star Angela Sarafyan. Cooper's casting reunited him with Gunn after he voiced Rocket in his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

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DC Studios previously revealed a full look at the Kryptonian couple in costume with more clarity than seen in Superman in a behind-the-scenes video that also revealed the complicated process behind the hologram shots.

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There's no denying that the concepted and final designs for Superman's Kryptonian parents represent completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

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James Gunn's DCU will take a deeper dive into Kryptonian lore in Supergirl when it hits theaters on June 26, bringing back David Corenswet's Clark Kent and revealing the destruction of Krypton. In the meantime, Superman is streaming on HBO Max and is available for digital and physical purchase.

Why Jor-El's Superman Concept Art Costume Was Better

Whether Superman's concept art or final design for Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van is better ultimately comes down to personal preference. However, there is a strong argument that the abandoned early concepts could have looked more visually striking and deepened the DCU's Kryptonian lore.

In some adaptations, Supergirl wears a costume similar to Superman to honor him as both her cousin and Earth's greatest superhero. That seems tough to imagine in the DCU, as David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl are different people with vastly distinct ideals and outlooks on reality.

If Superman's parents had worn this more Superman-esque attire, it may have helped explain their similar costumes as the result of their shared Kryptonian heritage and place in the House of El, rather than as an inspiration from one another.

Only time will tell whether Jor-El and Lara will reappear in the DCU, though flashbacks in Man of Tomorrow or a future Superman sequel could shed more light on their motivations and help roll back the controversy around their big twist.