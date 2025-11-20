DC Studios Omits 2 Key 'Superman' Actors from the Movie's Oscar Campaign

A pair of important Superman supporting stars did not make it into DC Studios' Oscars campaign for the new DCU movie. After Superman soared into theaters to excellent reviews from critics and fans, online chatter started over whether the new superhero movie could be the next one to earn glory at the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony. As DC Studios starts pushing that narrative for its first movie, it does so without a pair of key names in its campaign.

Warner Bros. started its Oscars campaign for DC Studios' Superman, listing multiple creatives on the movie's "For Your Consideration" page ahead of new press screenings. Officially listed by Warner Bros., this campaign highlights David Corenswet for Best Actor and both Rachel Brosnahan and Isabela Merced for Best Supporting Actress. The "Best Supporting Actor" category also includes Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion. However, neither Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) nor María Gabriela de Faría (the Engineer) was included in this listing.

For reference, both actors were listed in the main cast on Superman's official poster released in June 2025, which can be seen below:

DC Studios

Superman is the first theatrical release in the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Behind David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the film highlighted Clark Kent's early days as a superhero and his first true battle against Lex Luthor and other powerful antagonists. Superman is now streaming on HBO Max.

Superman Supporting Cast's Impact on Fans

DC Studios

Looking at the potential Oscar awards Superman may win, Skylar Gisondo and María Gabriela de Faría had almost no chance at a nomination for an acting award, considering the Academy's stingy history with rewarding superhero movies. The same can be said about everybody who made the campaign, meaning it would be a major shock if DC Studios took home an Oscar acting award for this movie.

Superman may have a shot at more technical awards from the Academy, such as editing, set design, costume design, or visual effects. John Murphy and David Fleming may also have a chance at recognition for their work on the film's musical score, which included bits of John Williams' Oscar-winning theme from 1978's Superman - The Movie.

Gisondo, de Faría, and other stars could be recognized more prominently at smaller awards shows like the Saturn Awards, Critics' Choice Super Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Superhero and action-centric movies tend to fare better at these events than the Academy Awards, and considering the love Superman has already gotten, fans should show out for the new DC stars as they start their journey.

Whether DC has another movie that gets the same Oscar glory as films like The Dark Knight is still unknown, but moving forward, Gunn and Safran will keep making the best movies they can and live with whatever results come their way.