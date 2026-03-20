Superman 2025: New Unused Posters For Green Lantern, Mr. Terrific & More Characters Released

DC Studios revealed unused posters for Superman, and many would agree they should've been used in the DC movie's 2025 marketing. The promotional efforts for Superman included several posters to ramp up the hype for the David Corenswet-led movie; these posters helped introduce James Gunn's version of the DC hero and establish his brand-new DC Universe (DCU). Some Superman posters paid tribute to each character with individualized designs, while others featured ensemble compositions with the core characters at the bottom.

DC Studios (via concept artist Brandon Moats) released five unused posters for Superman, showcasing new looks at Superman, Lois Lane, Mister Terrific, and Guy Gardner. The Superman-focused poster shows Corenswet's DCU hero in a more powerful, classic pose, looking upward with greater resolve.

DC Studios

Another poster showed a similar Superman pose, with the only difference being a more dramatic backdrop of Earth from space.

DC Studios

Unlike her first-ever Lois Lane poster under the DC Studios banner, this unused poster design for Rachel Brosnahan features the character in a Daily Planet newsroom setting, deliberately emphasizing her intelligence as an intrepid reporter.

DC Studios

Mister Terrific's poster uses a more dynamic red design, with his iconic T-spheres prominently featured in memorable fight sequences from Superman.

DC Studios

Guy Gardner's green-centric Green Lantern poster perfectly captures Nathan Fillion's cocky vibe while emphasizing his use of his power ring.

DC Studios

While these designs emulate the concept of individualized character posters for the movie's core characters, they produced a more iconic visual impact, leading many to argue they should've been made official posters.

This isn't the first time an unused Superman poster was released. In February, DC Studios unveiled one of, if not its best, theatrical Superman posters, showcasing a design with a perfect ensemble composition for all the movie's core characters.

Directed by James Gunn, Superman follows Clark Kent as he tries to find the right balance between his personal life and responsibility as a hero of Earth. The movie stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and more. Superman premiered in theaters on July 11, 2025.

These Superman Posters Should've Given the Spotlight More

What makes these Superman posters far superior to past designs is that they are more intimate and character-driven while still avoiding overly crowded compositions. These designs would have built stronger emotional investment for fans ahead of the movie's release last summer.

While James Gunn and his marketing team showed a masterclass in releasing posters to drum up hype for the movie, combining the concept of individualized designs with more intimate character details would have strengthened their rollout and sustained their momentum. The unused posters aligned perfectly with Gunn's aesthetic vision, not just for Superman, but for the entire DCU.