James Gunn's Superman 2 Title Officially Breaks a 14-Year DC Rule

The confirmed title of James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel will break a longstanding DC rule by incorporating one of the nicknames of the titular Kryptonian hero. DC Studios made a huge statement with its first big-screen entry, Superman, giving both longtime and new fans a powerful introduction to the rebooted cinematic universe. Following its financial and critical success, Gunn is making a big swing by dropping the Superman name altogether with the release of Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027.

The Man of Tomorrow title will break a 14-year DC rule because it does not include the character's or team's household name or moniker, marking the first time this has happened with a theatrically wide-released DC movie since 2013's Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill.

DC Studios

This is an interesting move because it shows DC Studios' confidence in the Superman reboot starring David Corenswet while also marking a rare break from the common superhero project trope of using the hero's proper name in the title.

The Man of Tomorrow title seems to be a deliberate choice by Gunn to signal that this is not just a Superman sequel. Some even believed that the movie is secretly a Justice League film due to the inclusion of notable heroes like John Stewart's Green Lantern and Hawkgirl in the cast.

Outside of Man of Steel, other Superman movies retained the Kryptonian hero's name, such as Superman, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV, and even 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In fact, this year's Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock completely abandoned the Woman of Tomorrow tagline from its original title, following in the footsteps of its DC Studios predecessor.

The DCEU also played it safe by incorporating DC superhero names into its movie titles, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and more.

Every Untitled Upcoming DC Studios Project

Jimmy Olsen Series

DC Studios

DC Studios' upcoming Jimmy Olsen series reportedly had the working title DC Crime, but Gunn debunked this claim in November 2025, saying, "There has never been a project titled DC Crime in development:"

"Just FYI there has never been a project titled 'DC Crime' in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from but it's weird."

As a result, there could be a myriad of possibilities for the title of the upcoming spinoff. Some theorized that the title could be Daily Planet-related or could be Daily Planet itself. It could also simply be Jimmy Olsen, emulating the likes of Peacemaker and Superman under the DC Studios umbrella.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

DC Studios is reportedly fast-tracking development of a Wonder Woman movie, which makes sense given the character's importance in DC lore.

While an actress has yet to be cast, it's likely the eventual solo film will have a subtitle similar to Supergirl's original title, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This is the move that makes the most sense, because having only Wonder Woman in the title would replicate the DCEU's 2017 Wonder Woman movie.

In February, a report claimed that DC Studios had already shelved the Wonder Woman spinoff, Paradise Lost. There is a slim chance the solo Wonder Woman movie could incorporate the title Paradise Lost or use it as a subtitle.

Bane & Deathstroke

DC Comics

Bane and Deathstroke is one of the reported Batman villain spinoffs in early development from DC Studios. The most recent update came in October 2025, after writer Matthew Orton submitted a script for the project.

While the villain movie has yet to be approved by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, its straightforward title, Bane and Deathstroke, could evolve.

Some pointed out that it could incorporate the Legion of Doom title in some way, and that this spinoff could act as a prequel to the eventual DC villain team-up project down the line, similar to how Dawn of Justice served as a preview for Justice League.

Blue Beetle series

Warner Bros.

DC Studios is developing a Blue Beetle animated series starring Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, but it is unknown whether the title will change or retain the superhero name, as in the 2023 solo movie.

It's possible to add a subtitle to the animated series to make it distinct from the 2023 DC movie. Some theorized that it could follow the path of My Adventures with Superman by adding My Adventures to its title. Others claimed that adding DC Studios to the title, like DC Studios' Blue Beetle, could make sense and cement its place in the DCU proper.