Supacell Season 2 Potential Release, News & Everything We Know

The anticipation is high for Supacell Season 2 even though the series has yet to be renewed by Netflix.

Created by Rapman, the British superhero series chronicles the lives of five individuals from South London who discover they have superpowers. They must work together to evade being captured by a mysterious organization wanting to control them or worse, kill them.

Supacell Season 1 premiered on Netflix on June 27.

Is There a Supacell Season 2 on Netflix?

Supacell

Netflix has yet to renew Supacell for Season 2, but the series' positive reviews and strong viewership numbers could eventually lead to a renewal down the line.

Supacell received a 100% critics score rating and a 75% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes as reviews praised its strong cast and engaging story.

As for the show's viewership, Deadline shared that Supacell earned the top spot on the English-language TV list after receiving 11.8 million viewers, doubling its performance the week before.

Speaking with RadioTimes, Supacell creator Rapman admitted that Season 1 of the series is similar to DC's Batman Begins, meaning that it mainly focuses on the origins of the heroes of South London:

"For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that Season 1 of Supacell to me is like 'Batman Begins.' It's just beginning. You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are."

Rapman also revealed that he wants to do "three seasons minimum" and he already has a roadmap for the show's story to last that long:

"I suppose we have to see how Season 1 performs, but I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum. I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes. I know where... what the story is from up to Season 3."

It is typical for Netflix to wait and see when they will renew shows like Supacell, but an announcement could be made in the coming months if a renewal is in order.

Netflix could potentially announce Season 2 during one of its big events, which would likely be the 2024 edition of TUDUM.

If Season 2 gets announced, fans may have to wait a while before it releases on the streaming platform.

Who’s Cast in Supacell Season 2?

Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Supacell Season 1 features a stacked cast of British actors led by Tosin Cole and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

The two actors, who play Michael and Andre, respectively, are expected to return alongside the other three heroes, namely Yasmin Monet Prince's Veronica, Calvin Demba's Rodney, and Nadine Mills' Sabrina.

Eddie Marsan's Ray, the leading figure in the shady organization dedicated to hunting down those with superpowers, is also slated to make a comeback.

Adelayo Adedayo, who played Dionne Ofori, will likely not return since her character was killed off in Season 1.

Here is an overview of the expected cast members of Supacell Season 2:

Tosin Cole - Michael Lasaki

Yasmin Monet Prince - Veronica

Eddie Marsan - Ray

Nadine Mills - Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa - Andre

Calvin Demba - Rodney

Josh Tedeku - Josh

Rayxia Ojo - Sharleen

Giacomo Mancini - Spud

Michael Salami - Gabriel

Travis Jay - John

What Will Happen in Supacell Season 2?

Tosin Cole

Supacell Season 1 revealed that the five individuals who have powers came from a mutation of sickle cell disorder, a condition that is common in Black people.

Aside from that huge revelation, Michael, whose powers include time travel, is on a mission to save his fiancé, Dionne, from certain death.

However, he ultimately fails after a climactic confrontation between his team and gang leader Krazy who also turns out to be a super as well.

While they manage to defeat Krazy, Dionne's tragic death prompts Michael to go to the future to seek answers behind the mysterious organization that has been hunting them from the start, leaving a promise to his friends that he will return with vengeance.

Supacell creator Rapman told Netflix that Dionne is truly dead, meaning that she will not come back anymore despite Michael's time travel shenanigans:

"There’s no coming back from the dead in this show."

A potential Season 2 is expected to dive deep into Michael's travel to the future and his potential clash with the organization could be chronicled.

Meanwhile, in the present day, the remaining heroes have to deal with the other ramifications of Season 1's end, such as Tazer finding his mother's killer, Andre dealing with his son AJ becoming a gang member, and Spud's recovery.

Season 1's final scene shows Victoria (the new head of the organization) brutally killing Krazy after failing to catch Michael and the others before telling Ray that she is in charge now.

It looks like Andre, Tazer, and the others will have their own problems to deal with by the time a potential Season 2 begins.

The first season of Supacell is now streaming on Netflix.

