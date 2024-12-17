The creator behind Supacell teased where he stands with the show's upcoming Season 2 release.

Netflix's British superhero series, which debuted on the service in June 2024, deconstructs the superhero genre. It tells the story of five black people from South London who mysteriously develop superpowers and must join forces to overcome parties who seek to control their new abilities.

Shortly after its streaming release, Supacell Season 2 was officially announced, with no specific release timing made available at the time.

Supacell Season 2 Script Announcement

Supacell

Supacell showrunner Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu updated audiences about the series' upcoming Season 2.

As fans await release information on the series' second season, Onwubolu announced to GQ that he is actively in the middle of writing the scripts for the new batch of episodes.

"The stakes are going to get higher," Onwubolu teased, admitting that he will be holding some things back from Season 2 "out of fear that [they] won’t get Season 3:"

"The stakes are going to get higher, put it that way, I’m not going to put everything into season two out of fear that we won’t get season three… 'Supacell' will go on for a long time."

This is not the first time Onwubolu has hinted at the show going behind its already-announced second season, telling fans in August that he sees the series going "three seasons minimum."

While Season 2 remains without a specific release window, it should be reassuring to fans that (at least as of mid-November 2024) the showrunner was already hard at work writing the second batch of episodes.

When Will Supacell Be Released?

As of August 2024, Supacell Season 2 was officially announced. Yet, no production timeline or release date for the series has been made public.

With writing actively being done on Season 2, then production should not be far behind.

Filming on Season 1 started in August 2022 (per Instagram) and lasted until April 2023. The series would then debut on Netflix 14 months later, in June 2024. As far as fans know, Season 2 should follow a similar pipeline, leading into its eventual release date.

Judging from Onwubolu's recent comments about writing, it would not be all that unrealistic to assume production on Season 2 should begin sometime in early 2025.

That means filming on Season 2 will likely last until at least mid-2025. If that was the case, then fans can expect a release date sometime in 2026 at the earliest, bringing back the likes of Nadine Mills and the series' other fan-favorite stars to the streaming giant (read more about Nadine Mills here).

Given just how popular the series was in its initial run, earning a stellar 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it would make sense for Netflix to want to ride that wave of positive momentum and get Supacell Season 2 out as soon as possible.

Supacell is now streaming on Netflix.