Star Wars' Next Live-Action Show Gets Exciting Release Update (Report)

The upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte will be arriving on Disney+ in a few months according to new word on its release window.

Before Star Wars makes its grand return to the big screen, the Galaxy Far, Far Away will continue its successful expansion into streaming television in 2024 in animated and live-action formats.

Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte Coming Soon-ish

Star Wars The Acolye logo
Star Wars

According to a new report from Collider, the forthcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is primed for a Summer 2024 release date on Disney+.

The show, which is set during the Star Wars franchise’s High Republic Era, is produced by Leslye Headland and stars Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to conclude on May 1, so it’s possible that The Acolyte could make its debut sometime shortly afterward. This also very likely means that the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew - which was at one point set to premiere in late 2023 - is being saved for later in the latter half of 2024.

What Will The Acolyte Be About?

As with any in-the-works Star Wars project, Lucasfilm remains extremely tight-lipped on any specific plot details for The Acolyte. But what is known is that it takes place during the gleaming High Republic era, which lasted for about 400 years on the overall timeline.

The central character is an ex-Jedi padawan learner, portrayed by Amandla Stenberg, who joins forces with her former master to investigate a mysterious string of crimes, uncovering dark secrets in the process.

Other cast members include Logan’s Dafne Keen along with Joonas Suotamo playing a Wookiee. Suotamo previously played Chewbacca in the Sequel Trilogy, taking over for the late Peter Mayhew.

Star Wars: The Acolyte does not yet have an exact release date attached, but the series will hit Disney+ in Summer 2024.

