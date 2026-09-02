Star Wars Releases 6th Official Project That Shows Order 66

The impact of Order 66 is still rippling through the Star Wars universe, including in the franchise's latest release, Star Wars Zero Company. The new video game from Bit Reactor is a turn-based strategy game set in the Star Wars universe during the Clone Wars era, and tasks the player with controlling Captain Hawks of the Zero Company, a group of misfits and mercenaries. As the game explores the tumultuous era of Star Wars history, it ultimately culminates in one of the franchise's biggest events: Order 66.

Star Wars Zero Company provides yet another perspective on Order 66, the event in which Emperor Palpatine deems the Jedi Order traitors and activates Clone Troopers across the galaxy to execute them. This pivotal event results in most of the Jedi being wiped out, with the remaining Jedi going on the run to evade the Empire.

In the video game, Captain Hawks and Zero Company are preparing for a mission with Captain Corvo and the Stillwatch Battalion to take down The Coil, the game's central villain. As they're readying to go out, Palpatine's message relaying Order 66 plays, which quickly causes a change of heart in Captain Corvo and his Clone Troopers.

They attempt to apprehend Zero Company, who fight back, but are turned on by one of their own, Trick, the Clone Trooper in the team. Trick attacks Tel-Rea Vokoss, a Jedi who is a part of Zero Company, causing the other team members to defeat the Clone Troopers and knock Trick unconscious.

Realizing that Trick was acting against his own wishes due to the behavioral chip in his body, Zero Company decides to place Trick in a Bacta tank where he can remain in stasis until they find a solution.

Months later, that solution presents itself when Zero Company meets Captain Rex, who has plenty of experience with behavioral chips himself and can remove Trick's chip, returning him to his normal self. With Trick's loyalty restored, he continues to play an important part in the makeup of Zero Company until the end of the game. (The scene can be viewed below.)

Star Wars Zero Company's re-telling of Order 66 is just another perspective on the devastating event in Star Wars history, and it's far from the first project in the franchise to cover the ramifications of Palpatine's orders.

5 Other Star Wars Projects That Show Order 66

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Lucasfilm

The first and most infamous appearance of Order 66 took place in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This third film in the prequel trilogy sees Anakin Skywalker embrace the Dark Side, turn from Jedi Knight to Sith Lord, and be coerced by Chancellor Palpatine into being reborn as Darth Vader.

Order 66 takes place after the Chancellor successfully takes control of the Senate and then orders the Clone Troopers around the galaxy to take out the Jedi, enacting a years-long plan to put the Sith in power once again. Around the universe, Jedi are shown being shot down by their Trooper allies, with barely any surviving. One of Anakin's darkest moments is also shown, as the former Jedi Knight enters the sacred temple and cuts down the next generation of Padawans.

Revenge of the Sith provides a broad look at the ramifications of Order 66, which sets up the status of the galaxy in the first Star Wars film, A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Disney+

The animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series spanned the gap between Episodes II and III of the Skywalker Saga, showing Anakin Skywalker as he takes on an apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, and completes missions alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Season 7 of The Clone Wars eventually tied things up by showing the events of Order 66 from Ahsoka's perspective, as she was turned on by her friends, including Captain Rex, who tried his hardest to resist the kill order. Together, Ahsoka and Rex eventually uncover the inhibitor chip's secrets and free him from its control, allowing them to do the same for others across the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney+

2021's animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch follows the elite clone trooper group, Clone Force 99, who all happen to be genetically slightly different from their fellow clone troopers, allowing them to avoid the effects of Order 66.

The Bad Batch opens by showing Palpatine giving the order for the Jedi to be killed, only for the Clone Force 99 squad to be completely aware and able to resist it. Crosshair is the only one of the group to try to follow the order, while Hunter lets their allies, Jedi Master Depa Billaba and her Padawan Caleb Dume, escape. Clone Force 99 later returns to Kamino in the aftermath of the Order and learns about the new regime change that has taken place.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

Order 66 was the most traumatic event in many of the Jedi's lives (if they were lucky enough to survive it), including Obi-Wan Kenobi. In Ewan McGregor's solo Disney+ series as the character, Order 66 is referenced a few times in flashbacks, serving as a big source of trauma for the Jedi in hiding, as it was his former padawan and friend, Anakin Skywalker, who had been instrumental in letting it happen.

Order 66 also plays a role in Reva's story in Obi-Wan Kenobi, as it's revealed she was a padawan at the Jedi Temple on the day of Order 66, survived Anakin's slaughter, and eventually became the Third Sister in an attempt to get her revenge on him.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Zero Company is not the first Star Wars game to depict Order 66, with Respawn Entertainment's Jedi: Fallen Order also covering the event.

The game follows Cal Kestis, a former Padawan and Jedi in hiding who was displaced after surviving Order 66. Through flashbacks, players can experience Order 66 by playing as Cal, who was training with his master, Jaro Tapal, when the order came through. Tapal protects Cal from the Clone Troopers, giving his Padawan enough time to flee and escape.