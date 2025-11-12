Star Wars Officially Unveils The Void

Star Wars introduced its version of the Void from the MCU via the Forcehold in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past. The Star Wars universe contains many sci-fi mysteries and secrets that are still being uncovered almost 50 years after the franchise's beginning. Now, the galaxy, far, far away, has revealed its version of a space-time prison.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Void was first introduced in Loki as a wasteland at the end of time. As Kid Loki explains in Loki Season 1, the Void is "where the TVA dumps its rubbish, everything they prune." The metaphysical realm is guarded by Alioth, a trans-temporal entity that prevents any inhabitants of the Void from leaving. After being established in Loki, the MCU then continued to explore the lore of the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Star Wars recently revealed its take on the Void in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past, and it differs slightly from several other mystery dimensions created by Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Reveals Its Version of the Void

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past revealed the Forcehold in Episodes 1 and 2 of the new animated miniseries. Set in the LEGO continuity of Star Wars tales, Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past continues the story of siblings Sig (Gaten Matarazzo) and Dev Greebling (Tony Revolori), with several familiar faces appearing in the series, albeit with a LEGO Star Wars twist.

In Episode 1 of Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past, the characters are warned about the Forcehold, which is described as a "prison" and a "place beyond time and space." The Forcehold was home to Bobarian Afol's (Bobby Moynihan) ex-master, Master Solitus (Dan Stevens), who intended to use it as a prison for anyone who would stand against him, only to be banished there by his apprentice.

Similar to the MCU's Void, the Forcehold exists beyond the bounds of time and space. It is also intended for discard unwanted parts of reality, similar to the TVA's use of the Void as a dumping ground. According to Solitus, the Forcehold is "a secret realm filled with discarded pieces of the past. A place where we can forever send the worst parts of our galaxy."

In Episode 2, Sig and Dev find themselves trapped in the Forcehold, where they learn more about its mysterious capabilities and inhabitants. Visually, the Forcehold appears as a purple-skied wasteland full of discarded bricks and pieces, mirroring the chaotic wasteland of Marvel's void.

The Forcehold, like the Void, is also home to some interesting occupants forgotten by society. One of these is LEGO Brickheadz Ahsoka Tano, who created a village in Forcehold for castaways from other destroyed galaxies. Taking Sig and Dev back to the town, Ahsoka explains that the Forcehold is where "leftover pieces that don't fit" are sent:

"Now you see what Forcehold is. When galaxies are remade, there are always leftover pieces that don’t fit. They’re sent here… forever."

Despite existing in a completely separate cinematic universe, it's clear that Marvel's Void and Star Wars' Forcehold share many similarities.

The Forcehold Is Unique in Star Wars Lore

While Forcehold shares some obvious similarities to the Void, it is unique in Star Wars lore, despite having some qualities of other alternate dimensions in the franchise's canon.

One obvious comparison is the Far Galaxy from Ahsoka. This galaxy, and specifically the planet of Peridea, is where Grand Admiral Thrawn was exiled at the end of Star Wars Rebels. The far galaxy is a region right on the fringes of the observable universe, millions of light-years away from the galaxy containing the New Republic.

Peridea is accessible through an intergalactic void, which creatures like the Purrgils can navigate. The Purrgils enabled Ezra Bridger to exile Thrawn, and were the means for Ahsoka and Sabine to access the Far Galaxy years later. Thrawn could later escape the Far Galaxy using the Eye of Sion - an extragalactic hyperspace craft.

While the Forcehold and the Far Galaxy are both difficult to access, the Far Galaxy is still a physical part of the primary dimension and is mainly inaccessible due to its distance. Meanwhile, the Forcehold is an interdimensional place beyond space and time, which needs a rift or tear in the space-time continuum to access.

It's also worth noting that the Forcehold is only canon in LEGO Star Wars continuity and exists outside Lucasfilm's central storytelling universe. It's possible that Star Wars may introduce a version of the Forcehold in future canon projects, but for now, the void-like dimension remains separate (and remains different again from Ahsoka's World Between Worlds).