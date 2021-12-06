Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans React to Leaked Songs With Bold Maguire & Garfield Claims

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been riddled with leaks and rumors over the past several months leading to its release. The Tom Holland-led MCU threequel has been the main subject of discussion among Marvel fans due to the rumored inclusions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two actors who portrayed the web-slinger in their respective Spider-Man franchises.

Maguire and Garfield's involvement in No Way Home began when multiple outlets reported about their appearance in the film. Although Sony debunked these casting rumors, it still didn't stop fans from investigating about the wall-crawling pair's inclusion.

The speculation was amplified when Holland addressed the rumors in several interviews. The MCU actor responded to the rumors by claiming that they are not true, but he also gave a conflicting answer in one interview, thus adding fuel to the fire.

Maguire and Garfield eventually became the highlights of leaked No Way Home set photos, leaving many to wonder if the rumors are indeed accurate.

Now, as No Way Home's marketing enters the home stretch, the movie's leaked soundtrack could be the final nail in the coffin for the legitimacy of the rumors regarding the previous Spideys' returns.

Spider-Man Fans React to No Way Home Soundtrack Leak

Spider-Man: No Way Home's soundtrack recently leaked online, giving fans a preview of what's in store from Michael Giacchino's score for the MCU threequel.

The soundtrack, which included 19 tracks, was first shared on Reddit. However, it was eventually removed due to a "copyright claim by Sony Music Entertainment." The leak's removal led many fans to believe that it was real, thus resulting in a new wave of reactions on social media.

Below are some of the reactions from Marvel fans on Twitter:

Twitter user @thekaib was clearly hyped for the leaked No Way Home soundtrack in his tweet:

"YOO SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME’S SOUNDTRACK JUST GOT LEAKED AND CONFIRMED TOBEY AND ANDREW WOOO #SpiderManNoWayHome"

Marvel fan @prabeergidwani couldn't help but get emotional about the new leak:

"Stumbled on the Spider-Man: No Way Home soundtrack leak. That shit got me bawling my eyes out."

Web-head @GrandmastaShash mentioned that the soundtrack is "irrefutable proof" that Maguire and Garfield are in No Way Home:

"I know we all already know at this point, but the preview for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s soundtrack is irrefutable proof that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie. One of the tracks had musical cues from their Spider-Man themes."

After listening to the soundtrack, user @jakedamon proclaimed with "absolute confidence" that "every Spider-Man is the best Spider-Man":

"After listening to the new Spider-Man soundtrack, I can say with absolute confidence that EVERY Spider-Man is the best Spider-Man."

Spidey fan @jickkoo shared that he is trying his best "not to cave in and click" the newly-leaked soundtrack:

"Spider-Man NWH soundtrack got leaked, trying so hard not to cave in and click it."

Superhero super-fan @ray_mccorkle admitted that the leaked soundtrack is "so beautiful":

"The leaked soundtrack music for Spider-Man No Way Home is so beautiful!!"

Marvel web-head @MrIndoraptor54 unveiled that Giacchino's No Way Home soundtrack is "already perfect":

"I would just like to thank Michael Giacchino for Spider-Man No Way Home's soundtrack. It's for real probably going to be my favorite soundtrack out of all the Spider-Man films. It's already perfect."

Twitter user @DailyPowrRangrs claimed that No Way Home's soundtrack is the best one "thus far":

"Best mcu Spider-Man soundtrack thus far."

Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield's Anticipated Comebacks

The film's score is an essential part of the movie-going experience, as it evokes different emotions from the audience. Sony's copyright strike all but confirms the soundtrack is real, and one thing is for certain: fans love the sense of nostalgia in Michael Giacchino's score.

The high praise and excitement from fans should be a good indication of their reaction if and when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man in No Way Home.

It has the potential to mirror the wild and insane reactions from the "Avengers, Assemble!" sequence from 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with the soundtrack serving as an added boost.

The users' claim that the soundtrack is the best one so far could spark passionate discussion in the near future, but many would agree that Sony's takedown of the leak further proves that Maguire and Garfield would appear in No Way Home.

Sony Pictures and even Holland himself have been trolling fans by teasing the pair's appearance in recent weeks. Holland previously posted a Tobey Maguire meme to promote the movie, while Sony used the rumors to their advantage by posting a cryptic tweet of three spider emojis.

Clearly, many would say that the strategy is working, since it generates a plethora of positive and exciting reactions from fans, such as the tweets above.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021.