Spider-Man Fans React to Leaked Photos of Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire's No Way Home Costumes

Of all the projects coming from Marvel Studios in 2021, none have incited fan reactions in the same way as Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Peter Parker's on-the-run storyline is playing an important role as expected after the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie will also be the first to truly explore the MCU's Multiverse in depth.

Thanks to various leaks and teases over the past year, fans know that Marvel and Sony are set to bring multiple supervillains from past Spider-Man movies into No Way Home like Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Although those characters were confirmed for inclusion in the movie's first trailer, the leaks surrounding them were just the tip of the iceberg.

Most recently, some fans saw leaked images from the movie's set that featured costume details for Green Goblin as well as both Spider-Man costumes for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's heroes. That leak, in particular, has caused quite a stir from the fandom online as the threequel inches closer to its release.

Fans Voice Their Thoughts on Spider-Man 3 Leaks

After the recent rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks about the Green Goblin and Spider-Man costumes, fans voiced their opinions on Twitter about how many leaks have surfaced online surrounding the film.

User @SuperSpider2001 sent a message to Sony that leaks like this will continue until fans get the long-awaited second trailer for the MCU threequel.

"The longer they keep that Second Trailer, The more stuff will leak. #SpiderManNoWayHome

ComicBook's Brandon Davis put out his own call to avoid leaks, urging fans and scoopers to keep information like this away from him:

"keep your leaks out of my feed"

@Jugs_MB shared a video of a security guard very lazily doing his job at some kind of event venue, comparing it to the way Sony Pictures is dealing with the leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony security trying to prevent another #SpiderManNoWayHome leak from happening pic.twitter.com/ZBXGSTZpwU — Indiana LN (@Jugs_MB) October 30, 2021

@Marvel_Stans shared a short video of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige giving a stern stare to the camera while teasing that this look is going toward the costume leaks:

Feige looking at all the #SpiderManNoWayHome costume leaks pic.twitter.com/h1GvGtPe25 — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) October 30, 2021

@cm4scii used a video of Jon Berenthal's Frank Castle from Punisher freaking out and screaming, comparing it to Kevin Feige's reaction over the leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home:

kevin feige scrambling at marvel studios right now over the no way home costume leaks: pic.twitter.com/1CiCkdQZT3 — cm  (@cm4scii) October 30, 2021

@TaranstingVFX hinted at what would happen to the person who let the information leak, likely ending up in a job opening for Marvel and/or Sony:

"Sony/Marvel knows who has access to these and the leaks would definitely get that person fired...."

@a_ginger_twat theorized that these leaks could be part of Marvel and Sony's plans during the movie's promotional tour:

"Wouldn't be surprised to find out the no way home leaks are all part of a guerilla marketing campaign by marvel"

@imissedthepartw shared an image of Alfred Molina from Spider-Man 2 along with the quote "The real crime would be not to finish what we started." It also came with a caption hinting that it's time for Sony to push the second trailer forward:

after all these leaks, it wouldn't be too much to leak the whole 2nd trailer either...#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/U8CmvmosST — average Tobey fan (@imissedthepartw) October 30, 2021

@simsengh appeared ready to take matters into his own hands by wanting to find the trailer himself and give it to the fans:

"im bouta leak the second spider man no way home trailer myself"

@REDACTEDSpider wasn't sure how to react to the leak, saying that it was fake according to some fans but real according to industry insiders:

So I'm seeing people say that the leak is fake, but I'm also seeing insiders say it's real pic.twitter.com/UK1w8ZIDYR — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) October 30, 2021

@RCDiscussion shared a thread admonishing fan accounts for ruining the MCU experience for fans, especially with the fact that leaking this kind of material isn't actually legal. He also urged Twitter to suspend any account that's sharing this information:

""Spider-Man Leaks" fan accounts on Twitter are posting leaks and ruining the film for people, it's shameful. I know quite a few people that run fan accounts, they're good people. But some of them have decided to publish leaked images/videos..... .....and it's illegal. It's putting a bad name on the MCU fandom, and it's ruining the experience for fans. I don't usually go this far, but @Twitter needs to suspend any account found to be spreading leaked content. Period."

Comedian Chris Killian retweeted @RCDiscussion's message by saying he's muting anybody on Twitter who gives the leaks more publicity, even going as far as blocking people who show no remorse for it:

"I’m muting anyone who shares leaks. Blocking anyone who’s blatantly being a dick about it"

DisInsider EIC Skyler Shuler added his own thoughts on the matter quite bluntly, expressing an urge for Twitter to block accounts sharing leaked information about Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"Blocking all these f***ing Spider-Man update accounts!"

Fans Urged to Keep Spoilers a Secret

Spider-Man: No Way Home has made a name for itself as arguably the most highly-anticipated solo superhero movie in history, which is largely due to reports and confirmations for so many characters coming into play. The hype grew to levels never seen before for any MCU movie when rumors pointed to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland in his third solo film.

However, with the film's release date drawing nearer and only one trailer released thus far, it's clear that there are simply too many leaks being made public at this point in time.

As fans wait impatiently for the second trailer from Sony and Marvel, the fandom as a whole seems to be banding together against leaks that could potentially spoil both the plot and the experience viewers have looked forward to for so long. With everyone from the top names in the MCU journalism community to casual viewers alike, this endeavor is quite the bonding experience ahead of the film's release.

Yes, having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in the MCU would be a historic feat. And yes, it would make for a guaranteed standing-ovation-worthy moment in the theaters. That being said, the theater is exactly the place where their inclusion should be revealed so that fans can have the experience this movie is trying to deliver.

With less than two months until Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters, it's becoming clear that fans will be staying vigilant and keeping a close eye on anything that could remotely count as spoiler territory. Of course, the second trailer will likely make discussions like this spike again, but the threequel will continue to be a hot topic amongst critics and fans alike.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut in theaters on December 17, 2021.